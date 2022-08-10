Read full article on original website
Hermitage Artist Retreat and Aspen Music Festival Celebrate Hermitage Prize in Composition
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) and the Aspen Music Festival and School (Aspen, Colorado) are commemorating the 10th year of the Hermitage Prize in Composition with a video celebrating the impact of the unique prize. The video features exclusive interviews with past winners, renowned AMFS faculty members, and leading Hermitage Fellows in the field of music reflecting on the impact of the award in its first ten years. To view, please visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org/HermitagePrizeAspen. At each festival since 2013, an exemplary composition student attending the Aspen Music Festival and School is awarded the distinguished Hermitage Prize in recognition of their accomplishments and to foster the development of future work. The recipient is selected by a distinguished panel of AMFS composition faculty and leadership, and receives a residency at the Hermitage, along with a $1,000 stipend. The idea for this recognition was first conceived when Hermitage Fellow Robert Spano, Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony and the AMFS, was in residence at the Hermitage. Spano emphasized how beneficial the Hermitage had been for him and his work: “The opportunity to be so focused and undistracted – it’s unbelievable – not only because of the time, but because of the space itself.” Thus, the Hermitage Prize in Composition was created to offer the same experience to young talented composers just beginning their careers.
Rich Promises Ethical Approach on Sarasota Commission
Health care consultant Sheldon Rich sat before in City Hall speaking to the Sarasota City Commission. But he doesn’t feel members were always listening. “Everything felt pre-ordained,” he said. “A few things really could have gone another direction if ears had been opened.”. Now Rich wants to...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.
Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy ready to open for its first year
Andrew Cordani, a ninth grader at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, felt like he is part of the K-12 charter school’s building process, and its future. On Aug. 8, he walked around his "learning village" with his parents, Puli and Mark Cordani, seeing what lies ahead when the school year begins Aug. 10.
L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million
A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
New Regional Vice President Named for Leading Fitness Brand, Orangetheory Fitness Afterburn Franchise As They Continue to Expand
TAMPA BAY, FL — Orangetheory Fitness Afterburn, a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness which operates and oversees 90 studios across several high-growth markets and has grown its studio footprint by over four times, is pleased to announce the promotion of Regional Sales Manager Trisha Jordan to Regional Vice President of Florida. With this position, Jordan will lead all aspects of the business throughout the state of Florida, including the areas of Tampa Bay, Gainesville, Naples and Fort Myers.
Sarasota Memorial moves forward with plans to build North Port hospital location
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Less than a year after opening a new hospital in Venice, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has started laying the ground works on a new medical campus and hospital in North Port. The new hospital will be built on a 32-acre undeveloped site off of...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Cape Coral
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
Fly to New York for as low as $69 if you book by Aug. 16
SARASOTA, Fla. — Looking to vacation up north this fall or winter? You can score a $69 flight to New York, but you'll have to book your ticket by next week. Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service from Sarasota-Bradenton to New York/Westchester starting Nov. 5 with fares as low as $69 for a one-way ticket.
Sarasota Memorial plans expansion with North Port hospital
Hospital officials met with North Port city leaders on Tuesday to discuss preliminary plans and the timeline for city permits SMH will need before construction begins.
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
New non-stop flight from SRQ to White Plains, New York coming soon
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Breeze Airways and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport announced a new service from SRQ to Westchester County Airport on November 5, 2022. The new non-stop has fares from just $69* one way. The airline will also add one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from November 5, from $99* one way.
A conversation at the checkout with Publix veteran Evan VandePolder
If Evan VandePolder seems like he's been working at the front of Longboat Key's Publix Supermarket for a long time, consider this. He started the same year as Crystal Pepsi. VandePolder is still here after 30 years. Crystal Pepsi? Well, let's just say New Coke has some company. “At Publix,...
Country Club home tops sales at $2.5 million
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Jacobs and Dana Ruth Jacobs, of St. Louis, sold their home at 13623 Legends Walk Terrace to Ralph and Reena Walkling, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,449,000 in 2021.
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
Neighborhood complaints over recycling plant reach City Commission
The worlds of industrial and residential land uses are colliding in the Central Cocoanut neighborhood, where for half a decade residents have complained about the growing activities and the noxious byproducts of U.S. Recycling, a construction and demolition recycling company. More than simply a noise nuisance, occupants of homes in...
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
