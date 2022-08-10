ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State
Kentucky Business
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU among nine KY colleges working to close equity gaps, increase graduation through CPE initiative

Nine Kentucky colleges and universities have identified strategies to increase degree completion rates and close equity gaps with the help of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Council on Postsecondary Education. The collaborative led both two-year and four-year institutions through an assessment process to identify areas of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: Recent flooding inspires poetry, wreaks havoc and spawns teamwork

The litany of devastation in Eastern Kentucky has a cadence all its own:. Quicksand, Bulan, Neon, Hiner, Martin, Fisty, Hueysville, Stringtown, Ajax, Isom, Pinetop, Dwarf, Nix Branch, Jakes Branch, Trot, Caney, Possum, Ary, Lost Creek, Hardburly, Trace, Hindman, Buckhorn, Chavis, Krypton, Garrett, Pound, Kite, Whitesburg, Rowdy, Wayland, Noble’s Landing, Cowan Creek, Pigeon Roost.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kyians invited to support the Commonwealth's farm families during Farmers' Markets Week Aug. 7-14

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14 by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” said Agriculture...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Seasoned community banker Corey Sidebottom joins First National Bank of KY team as market manager

First National Bank of Kentucky has named seasoned community banker Corey Sidebottom as Market Manager to its team and to the bank’s continued expansion into Northern Kentucky. Lifelong Northern Kentucky resident, Sidebottm, brings over 20 years of community-focused banking experience in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati areas. His...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: There is no urban-rural divide in the need to tackle substance use disorders

The Rural/Urban divide is an issue that has a considerable impact on the politics and policies of Kentucky. Though there may be differences in communities across the Commonwealth, we still have numerous similarities that unite us. We share many of the same joys and hopes for our communities, and unfortunately, we also share some of the same obstacles and difficulties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Al Cross: Cameron shows why he's the one to beat, then could get beat

FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

BBB alerting consumers of post-disaster document replacement scams in wake of E. Ky. flooding

Coping with the after-effects of disasters like floods, wildfires, tornadoes and other harrowing weather events is traumatic enough. Now imagine trying to recover vital records such as birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and Social Security Cards. BBB is warning victims to watch out for unsolicited offers of assistance in replacing these essential documents for a fee.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

