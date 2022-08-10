Read full article on original website
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
State budget director John Hicks reports increase of 9.7 percent in state’s General Fund receipts for July
State Budget Director John Hicks announced Wednesday that Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for July, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase compared to July 2021 receipts. This is the fifth consecutive month, and tenth out of the last 11 months, in...
Governors Beshear, DeWine submit second federal funding application for Brent Spence Bridge corridor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that a second federal funding application was submitted jointly by the two states to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky. The current...
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
NKY Chamber of Commerce names region’s leaders, businesses to be honored at annual dinner
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named the honorees to be recognized at its Annual Dinner, on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. The Chamber’s biggest business event of the year — “Destination: NKY” — will celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and the business...
Campaign conduct group raises concerns about Joe Fischer’s campaign for Kentucky Supreme Court
A private, non-profit, non-partisan group that tries to safeguard the integrity of judgeship races in Kentucky is raising concerns about state Rep. Joe Fischer’s campaign for the Kentucky Supreme Court. Fischer is trying to unseat incumbent Michelle Keller in the race for the Northern Kentucky Supreme Court district. The...
Beshear expects to call special session of General Assembly to fund cleanup, repairs from recent floods
Governor Andy Beshear said he expects to call a special session of the General Assembly within the next 30 days to fund cleanup and repairs due to the disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky. During a state Capitol press conference, he said his emergency orders, which he issued shortly after the...
Amye Bensenhaver: The Voice-Tribune’s key role in evolution of Ky. open records law often overlooked
Few may know or remember the importance of The Voice-Tribune — a local newspaper, established in 1949 — in the evolution of Kentucky’s Open Records Act. The newspaper celebrated the release of its final edition — and its long history — at a gathering on August 5.
NKU among nine KY colleges working to close equity gaps, increase graduation through CPE initiative
Nine Kentucky colleges and universities have identified strategies to increase degree completion rates and close equity gaps with the help of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Council on Postsecondary Education. The collaborative led both two-year and four-year institutions through an assessment process to identify areas of...
Constance Alexander: Recent flooding inspires poetry, wreaks havoc and spawns teamwork
The litany of devastation in Eastern Kentucky has a cadence all its own:. Quicksand, Bulan, Neon, Hiner, Martin, Fisty, Hueysville, Stringtown, Ajax, Isom, Pinetop, Dwarf, Nix Branch, Jakes Branch, Trot, Caney, Possum, Ary, Lost Creek, Hardburly, Trace, Hindman, Buckhorn, Chavis, Krypton, Garrett, Pound, Kite, Whitesburg, Rowdy, Wayland, Noble’s Landing, Cowan Creek, Pigeon Roost.
Kyians invited to support the Commonwealth’s farm families during Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14 by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” said Agriculture...
Jessica Neal pays $57,368 to get recount in Kentucky Senate District 24 primary race lost by 3 percent
Jessica Neal, a candidate in last spring’s Republican primary election for state Senate District 24 that covers Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken and part of Kenton counties, posted $57,368 Monday with the Campbell circuit court clerk to get a recount of the election. Neal, who works in the financial services industry,...
Kentucky by Heart: Eastern Kentuckians share personal experiences on recent flooding, recovery
Who can speak most authentically about the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky? Eastern Kentuckians, of course. I had a chance to talk to a few of them this past week, and their experiences and thoughts are compelling. For author and documentary producer Jerry Buck Deaton, the catastrophic flooding in this...
Seasoned community banker Corey Sidebottom joins First National Bank of KY team as market manager
First National Bank of Kentucky has named seasoned community banker Corey Sidebottom as Market Manager to its team and to the bank’s continued expansion into Northern Kentucky. Lifelong Northern Kentucky resident, Sidebottm, brings over 20 years of community-focused banking experience in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati areas. His...
Kentucky’s tourism industry exceeded expectations, generated $11.2 billion, 83,100 jobs in 2021
Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry on Thursday announced Kentucky tourism exceeded 2021 expectations with a total economic impact reaching $11.2 billion, generating 83,100 jobs across the commonwealth. “Kentucky is no longer a flyover state. We are the destination, and travelers from all over...
James Catchen: Should my student get an associate degree in high school? AP/Dual-credit advice
Over the past five years, the Northern Kentucky region has seen an explosion in the number of high schools and high school students partnering with local colleges and universities to offer dual-credit college courses online, at their high school, or on a college campus. I have been a dual-credit student...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects underway this week; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
Commentary: There is no urban-rural divide in the need to tackle substance use disorders
The Rural/Urban divide is an issue that has a considerable impact on the politics and policies of Kentucky. Though there may be differences in communities across the Commonwealth, we still have numerous similarities that unite us. We share many of the same joys and hopes for our communities, and unfortunately, we also share some of the same obstacles and difficulties.
Al Cross: Cameron shows why he’s the one to beat, then could get beat
FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
BBB alerting consumers of post-disaster document replacement scams in wake of E. Ky. flooding
Coping with the after-effects of disasters like floods, wildfires, tornadoes and other harrowing weather events is traumatic enough. Now imagine trying to recover vital records such as birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and Social Security Cards. BBB is warning victims to watch out for unsolicited offers of assistance in replacing these essential documents for a fee.
