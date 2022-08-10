ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Al Cross: Cameron shows why he’s the one to beat, then could get beat

FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chandler
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keith Ritchie named NKY outreach counselor for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

Keith Ritchie has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Northern Kentucky. Ritchie will provide student aid and college planning information to residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Education can open doors like nothing else. Whether it be traditional college, technical school, or vocational...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckians#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pandemic#Linus Covid#General Health#Commonwealth#Foundation
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: There is no urban-rural divide in the need to tackle substance use disorders

The Rural/Urban divide is an issue that has a considerable impact on the politics and policies of Kentucky. Though there may be differences in communities across the Commonwealth, we still have numerous similarities that unite us. We share many of the same joys and hopes for our communities, and unfortunately, we also share some of the same obstacles and difficulties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kyians invited to support the Commonwealth’s farm families during Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14 by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” said Agriculture...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: Recent flooding inspires poetry, wreaks havoc and spawns teamwork

The litany of devastation in Eastern Kentucky has a cadence all its own:. Quicksand, Bulan, Neon, Hiner, Martin, Fisty, Hueysville, Stringtown, Ajax, Isom, Pinetop, Dwarf, Nix Branch, Jakes Branch, Trot, Caney, Possum, Ary, Lost Creek, Hardburly, Trace, Hindman, Buckhorn, Chavis, Krypton, Garrett, Pound, Kite, Whitesburg, Rowdy, Wayland, Noble’s Landing, Cowan Creek, Pigeon Roost.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU among nine KY colleges working to close equity gaps, increase graduation through CPE initiative

Nine Kentucky colleges and universities have identified strategies to increase degree completion rates and close equity gaps with the help of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Council on Postsecondary Education. The collaborative led both two-year and four-year institutions through an assessment process to identify areas of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: Poor Mitch McConnell’s horrible, awful, horrendous, very bad month; looking for a way out

August has arrived and no one should be happier about the march of time than Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who experienced one of the worst Julys in memory. During those 31 days, the Louisville lawmaker witnessed the expected appointment of a right-winger to the federal bench frittered away because he forgot to tell the guy who’s supposed to be his good buddy, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, about his secret wrangling.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy