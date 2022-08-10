Read full article on original website
Campaign conduct group raises concerns about Joe Fischer’s campaign for Kentucky Supreme Court
A private, non-profit, non-partisan group that tries to safeguard the integrity of judgeship races in Kentucky is raising concerns about state Rep. Joe Fischer’s campaign for the Kentucky Supreme Court. Fischer is trying to unseat incumbent Michelle Keller in the race for the Northern Kentucky Supreme Court district. The...
Governors Beshear, DeWine submit second federal funding application for Brent Spence Bridge corridor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that a second federal funding application was submitted jointly by the two states to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky. The current...
Al Cross: Cameron shows why he’s the one to beat, then could get beat
FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
State budget director John Hicks reports increase of 9.7 percent in state’s General Fund receipts for July
State Budget Director John Hicks announced Wednesday that Kentucky’s General Fund receipts for July, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7 percent increase compared to July 2021 receipts. This is the fifth consecutive month, and tenth out of the last 11 months, in...
Beshear expects to call special session of General Assembly to fund cleanup, repairs from recent floods
Governor Andy Beshear said he expects to call a special session of the General Assembly within the next 30 days to fund cleanup and repairs due to the disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky. During a state Capitol press conference, he said his emergency orders, which he issued shortly after the...
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
News briefs: Adams for SOS, good economy news, Breonna Taylor, Newport’s Night Out, Point/Arc party
Republican Michael Adams has said he will seek a second term as Kentucky’s Secretary of State in 2023. Adams specialized in election law as an attorney and considered a run for Attorney General but instead opted to seek another four-year term for the office he now holds. A new...
Amye Bensenhaver: The Voice-Tribune’s key role in evolution of Ky. open records law often overlooked
Few may know or remember the importance of The Voice-Tribune — a local newspaper, established in 1949 — in the evolution of Kentucky’s Open Records Act. The newspaper celebrated the release of its final edition — and its long history — at a gathering on August 5.
Jessica Neal pays $57,368 to get recount in Kentucky Senate District 24 primary race lost by 3 percent
Jessica Neal, a candidate in last spring’s Republican primary election for state Senate District 24 that covers Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken and part of Kenton counties, posted $57,368 Monday with the Campbell circuit court clerk to get a recount of the election. Neal, who works in the financial services industry,...
Kentucky by Heart: Eastern Kentuckians share personal experiences on recent flooding, recovery
Who can speak most authentically about the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky? Eastern Kentuckians, of course. I had a chance to talk to a few of them this past week, and their experiences and thoughts are compelling. For author and documentary producer Jerry Buck Deaton, the catastrophic flooding in this...
West Nile virus detected in Kentucky, transmitted through mosquitoes; how to protect yourself
West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville Metro Health and Wellness says...
Keith Ritchie named NKY outreach counselor for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority
Keith Ritchie has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Northern Kentucky. Ritchie will provide student aid and college planning information to residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. “Education can open doors like nothing else. Whether it be traditional college, technical school, or vocational...
Gas prices continue to fall, but fewer drivers are fueling up; Ky. still among least expensive states
Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fewer drivers fueled up last week. It’s another sign that, at least for now, Americans have continued to change their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices. Meanwhile, the cost of oil has edged lower...
Commentary: There is no urban-rural divide in the need to tackle substance use disorders
The Rural/Urban divide is an issue that has a considerable impact on the politics and policies of Kentucky. Though there may be differences in communities across the Commonwealth, we still have numerous similarities that unite us. We share many of the same joys and hopes for our communities, and unfortunately, we also share some of the same obstacles and difficulties.
Kyians invited to support the Commonwealth’s farm families during Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14 by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” said Agriculture...
Constance Alexander: Recent flooding inspires poetry, wreaks havoc and spawns teamwork
The litany of devastation in Eastern Kentucky has a cadence all its own:. Quicksand, Bulan, Neon, Hiner, Martin, Fisty, Hueysville, Stringtown, Ajax, Isom, Pinetop, Dwarf, Nix Branch, Jakes Branch, Trot, Caney, Possum, Ary, Lost Creek, Hardburly, Trace, Hindman, Buckhorn, Chavis, Krypton, Garrett, Pound, Kite, Whitesburg, Rowdy, Wayland, Noble’s Landing, Cowan Creek, Pigeon Roost.
NKU among nine KY colleges working to close equity gaps, increase graduation through CPE initiative
Nine Kentucky colleges and universities have identified strategies to increase degree completion rates and close equity gaps with the help of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Council on Postsecondary Education. The collaborative led both two-year and four-year institutions through an assessment process to identify areas of...
Bill Straub: Poor Mitch McConnell’s horrible, awful, horrendous, very bad month; looking for a way out
August has arrived and no one should be happier about the march of time than Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who experienced one of the worst Julys in memory. During those 31 days, the Louisville lawmaker witnessed the expected appointment of a right-winger to the federal bench frittered away because he forgot to tell the guy who’s supposed to be his good buddy, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, about his secret wrangling.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects underway this week; watch for delays, closings
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
Eastern Kentucky flooding disruptions may explain downtrend in state COVID cases
The weekly COVID-19 report issued Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is one of the most positive ones in several weeks, showing drops in new cases, deaths, and the state’s positivity rate. A total of 14,654 new cases were reported to the state for the seven-day period...
