ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Campbell County, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored

About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Volunteers#The Campbell#Charity#Magnified Giving#Dayton High School#Brighton Center#Newport High School
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner

Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
VILLA HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday

Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox 19

Boone County Fair continues through Saturday

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Summer break may be winding down but one tradition is still happening this week: the Boone County Fair. This is the 90th year for the Boone County Fair. Showing livestock is a big part of the fair but there is a lot of entertainment each...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
kentoncounty.org

Kenton County Public Works Fall Clean-Up

Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on September 30th and October 1st (Friday & Saturday) from 8 AM to 6 PM daily at their facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY, 41051. The Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Church Hosting Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

Donations will be accepted three days this week. (Sunman, Ind.) – Negangards Corner Free Will Baptist Church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The flood relief drive started this morning and will continue the following days this week. Tuesday, August 9 from noon to 2:00...
SUNMAN, IN
dayton247now.com

New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy