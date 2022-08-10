Read full article on original website
Related
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
WLWT 5
Local group donates more than 100 bookbags, supplies to students at Woodlawn Elementary
CINCINNATI — A community group donated more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Woodlawn Elementary. Parents and students were at the school for “Meet the Teacher” night on Tuesday. The organization, “Love All Society-Do Everything in Love” foundation provided the backpacks and supplies...
Thomas More University dedicates new nursing skills lab named to honor legacy of nurse Kathleen McLane
Thomas More has officially named a nursing skills lab located at the Center for Health Sciences — in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare — the “Kathleen McLane Nursing Skills Lab” after the late Kathleen McLane, a devoted nurse who served the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati community.
Letter to the Editor: Gayle Johnson wants Alexandria school district property designated Monarch Habitat
I would like to propose that the 29.7 acres owned by the Campbell County School District along Orchard Lane in Alexandria be designated as a Monarch Habitat Protection Waystation. The monarch butterfly was just declared endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The land is already teeming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Campbell Co. students, parents and principal discuss excitement, challenges ahead on first day of school
COLD SPRING, Ky. — While a lot of northern Kentucky kids won’t be going back to school until next week, the Campbell County School District welcomed students back for their first day of school Wednesday, as did many other districts across the state. Everything seemed to go as...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals donate $250K for new athletic facility at Milford High School
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their efforts to help local high schools in the area. The team partnered with the NFL Foundation, and LISC to contribute $250,000 to the Milford Exempted Village Schools for a new turf field. The new field will aid in transitioning the...
Covington to help residents with backflow valves, more ARPA funding approved, firefighters honored
About a year and a half ago, the city took over the stormwater program from the Sanitation District. Now, officials are ready to help their residents. Tuesday night, at their regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Commissioners approved a series of proposals that will provide assistance to property owners who need “Backflow Preventer Valves” to eliminate basement flooding due to sewer backups during heavy rains.
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner
Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday
Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
Boone County sheet metal fabrication company Skilcraft LLC announces $8.4 million expansion
Skilcraft LLC, a Boone County-based sheet metal fabrication company, on Wednesday announced plans for a $8.4 million expansion to its Hebron facility that will create 14 new jobs for local residents. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation in Hebron expand by over 22,000 square feet, bringing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Campbell County alumni take over athletics director, girls basketball coach roles
Some changes have taken place in front office at Campbell County High School. With that also comes some changes in the Camels athletic department. Michael Florimonte is the new Director of Athletics and Davey Johnson is the new head girls basketball coach. Florimonte stepped in for Stephen Hensley. Hensley retired...
Fox 19
Boone County Fair continues through Saturday
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Summer break may be winding down but one tradition is still happening this week: the Boone County Fair. This is the 90th year for the Boone County Fair. Showing livestock is a big part of the fair but there is a lot of entertainment each...
kentoncounty.org
Kenton County Public Works Fall Clean-Up
Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on September 30th and October 1st (Friday & Saturday) from 8 AM to 6 PM daily at their facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY, 41051. The Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash,...
spectrumnews1.com
After reaching agreement on pay stipend, Campbell Co. bus drivers hit the road for first day of school
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Parents in one northern Kentucky school district no longer need to worry about whether bus drivers will show up to pick their kids up Wednesday morning for the first day of school. After threatening to strike because of pay concerns, bus drivers in Campbell County came...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Church Hosting Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive
Donations will be accepted three days this week. (Sunman, Ind.) – Negangards Corner Free Will Baptist Church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The flood relief drive started this morning and will continue the following days this week. Tuesday, August 9 from noon to 2:00...
dayton247now.com
New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
Fox 19
Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
linknky.com
Boone GOP receives $25k private donation for losing candidate’s recount effort
A private donor gave $25,000 to the Boone County Republican Party with a request that the money be given to the Jessica Neal recount bond, according to Emily Shelton, a Boone County Republican Party precinct captain and the Republican member of the Boone County Board of Elections. “It was a...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0