The Hudson Valley's generosity at a recent diaper drive will in turn go to help others in need in both Dutchess and Orange Counties. Nonprofit organization representatives, schools, as well as faith-based organizations will be the recipients of the 100,000 diapers recently collected in our area, and will then distribute those diapers to those in need in the community.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO