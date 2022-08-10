ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

theexaminernews.com

Byrne, GOP Officials Stump for Criminal Justice Reforms in Putnam

A group of Republican candidates and local Putnam County officials joined Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R-Mahopac) in front of the Putnam County Courthouse in Carmel Monday to urge for public safety and criminal justice reforms. Byrne, who is running unopposed to replace term-limited Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, was joined by...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former NFA principal resigns

NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh Free Academy Principal Edgar Glascott has resigned. The district, now under the leadership of new Superintendent Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell, has issued an announcement that it is seeking applicants for an “anticipated vacancy” for a high school co-principal. Glascott was one of two...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

SUNY WCC Budget With Zero Tuition Increase Approved

VALHALLA – SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) is holding the line on tuition for the 2022-2023 school year. The flat tuition reflects ongoing challenges faced by students and families who are struggling with rising costs due to inflation and uncertainty surrounding COVID. Annual full-time credit-student tuition is $4,730 and the lowest tuition among colleges in the region.
VALHALLA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City manager still city resident no-show

NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning began his tenure on that job some 15 months ago and he has still not moved into Newburgh as required by the city charter. That document gives the manager 90 days to move into the city, yet he still resides in Wappinger. Venning...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition

MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Costs expected to soar for modernization of town hall

HYDE PARK – The current Hyde Park Town Hall was constructed in 1968 and is not ADA compliant in several areas, including ease of access to the basement offices of the building department. The previous administration had begun plans to modernize the building before being voted out of office last year.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

100,000 Diapers to Be Distributed Across Dutchess & Orange Thanks to United Way

The Hudson Valley's generosity at a recent diaper drive will in turn go to help others in need in both Dutchess and Orange Counties. Nonprofit organization representatives, schools, as well as faith-based organizations will be the recipients of the 100,000 diapers recently collected in our area, and will then distribute those diapers to those in need in the community.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On site, this 13 acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The...
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Howland 150 Celebrates Public Library Milestone

BEACON – It’s a pretty powerful trifecta. The Howland Cultural Center, Howland Public Library, and the Beacon Historical Society: Individually, they have made indelible educational, cultural and societal footprints on their community over the years; now, for the next six weeks, they will come together to showcase and maximize their priceless connections and lasting contributions. Welcome: The Howland 150, a Celebration of the Howland Cultural Center’s century and a half influence, an expansive tribute to Richard Morris Hunt’s 1872 architectural “Jewel of Beacon.”
BEACON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

New Meters, More City of Newburgh Headaches

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh announced last Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of municipal parking meters and the launch of its first mobile payment option for parking powered by Passport, was scheduled for Monday, August 8. On Friday, the City of Newburgh Department of Public Works could...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Waiting List Opens for Affordable Housing Vouchers

YONKERS – The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) held a lottery last Tuesday for 3,000 Yonkers residents who qualify for affordable housing. For the first time in more than 10 years, MHACY has opened its waiting list for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) for affordable housing.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DiFiore Pal Galgano Caught on Wiretap Trying to Tamper with a Juror-Listen to the Tape Here!

Why Was He Never Charged with This Crime? “Reeked of a coverup.”. The disbarrment proceedings against NYS Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, filed by former Putnam County DA Adam Levy, are based on one central theme. That DiFiore, while Westchester County DA, improperly used her office to protect her campaign finance chair, Westchester attorney George Galgano.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ryan makes his run

Rebecca and Pat Ryan are a 21st-century political power couple. She is healthcare policy wonk who has worked as a civil servant since the George W. Bush administration. He has been the Ulster County executive since 2018. They met at a function at the White House. They now are the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

