NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County
New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Three injured in Tuesday evening accident in Lyons Falls
WEST TURIN- The New York State Police say three people were injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Southern Lewis County. Investigators say there were two drivers involved. Troopers are reporting the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 12 and Cherry Street in Lyons Falls, NY. Emergency...
cnycentral.com
Jefferson County man dead after losing control of car, being ejected during crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man died Monday after New York State Police say he was ejected from his car after losing control and hitting a utility pole. Troopers responded to Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday around 7 p.m. after reports of a single car crash.
wwnytv.com
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving an Amish buggy sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon. State police say the buggy was northbound on State Route 37 in the town of LeRay when it collided with a vehicle also traveling northbound. The buggy’s sole occupant was taken...
mynbc5.com
House fire destroys home in St. Regis Falls
SAINT REGIS FALLS, N.Y. — A house fire in St. Regis Falls left one family homeless after the structure burned to the ground. St. Regis Falls Fire Chief Wilbur Bailey said the department received a call about a structure fire at a two-story home on Spring Street this morning around 5:22 a.m.
informnny.com
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
13 WHAM
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
State Police Search For Vehicle Stolen In Selkirk Shores State Park
RICHLAND, NY – The New York State Police along with the NYS Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle that was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland yesterday, August 9, 2022. The stolen vehicle...
wwnytv.com
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony grand larceny in Pamelia, State Police say
PAMELIA- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense stemming from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Terence M. Williams, 57, of Carthage, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP
FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash in the town of Hermon. State police say 21-year-old Payton Smith was traveling on County Route 20 when he allegedly sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Smith was charged with driving...
wwnytv.com
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said. According to...
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
Central NY couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
cnyhomepage.com
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
