New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO