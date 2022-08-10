ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Ray, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County

New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Three injured in Tuesday evening accident in Lyons Falls

WEST TURIN- The New York State Police say three people were injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Southern Lewis County. Investigators say there were two drivers involved. Troopers are reporting the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 12 and Cherry Street in Lyons Falls, NY. Emergency...
LYONS FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving an Amish buggy sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon. State police say the buggy was northbound on State Route 37 in the town of LeRay when it collided with a vehicle also traveling northbound. The buggy’s sole occupant was taken...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Le Ray, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Evans Mills, NY
mynbc5.com

House fire destroys home in St. Regis Falls

SAINT REGIS FALLS, N.Y. — A house fire in St. Regis Falls left one family homeless after the structure burned to the ground. St. Regis Falls Fire Chief Wilbur Bailey said the department received a call about a structure fire at a two-story home on Spring Street this morning around 5:22 a.m.
SAINT REGIS FALLS, NY
informnny.com

Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
REDWOOD, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Buggy#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#State Route 37
13 WHAM

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wwnytv.com

Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP

FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash in the town of Hermon. State police say 21-year-old Payton Smith was traveling on County Route 20 when he allegedly sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Smith was charged with driving...
HERMON, NY
wwnytv.com

Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said. According to...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy