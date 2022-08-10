Springfield City School District hosting substitute fair today

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District human resources department is hosting a substitute fair today.

They are looking to recruit various substitute positions for the upcoming school year, according to the school district.

The fair is open to the public and will be held this afternoon from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Springfield City School District Clark Center located on 1500 W. Jefferson Street.

The school district is looking for substitutes for these positions: teachers, classroom aides, bus drivers, bus aiders, custodians, secretaries, and cooks.

Pay starts at $13 an hour and appropriate licensure is require for certain positions, the district said.

The first day of school for Springfield City Schools will be August 24 for grades 1-9 and August 25 for grades 10-12.

