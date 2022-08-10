ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Springfield City School District hosting substitute fair today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xM42E_0hBIeACv00

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District human resources department is hosting a substitute fair today.

>>First responders do walkthrough of Springfield City School buildings, look for safety concerns

They are looking to recruit various substitute positions for the upcoming school year, according to the school district.

The fair is open to the public and will be held this afternoon from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Springfield City School District Clark Center located on 1500 W. Jefferson Street.

The school district is looking for substitutes for these positions: teachers, classroom aides, bus drivers, bus aiders, custodians, secretaries, and cooks.

>>District veteran named Springfield High School principal

Pay starts at $13 an hour and appropriate licensure is require for certain positions, the district said.

The first day of school for Springfield City Schools will be August 24 for grades 1-9 and August 25 for grades 10-12.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
Government Technology

Springfield SWAT Doing Safety Walk-Throughs at Schools

(TNS) - Springfield police officers and firefighters conducted walk-throughs at several city school buildings on Tuesday as the district looks to improve the overall safety of faculty and students. The recent walk-throughs, which previously have not been conducted in recent years, comes as the Springfield City School District was recently...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Springfield, OH
Education
City
Springfield, OH
Springfield, OH
Government
WHIO Dayton

Kindred Hospital to host hiring event in Dayton Wednesday

DAYTON — Tomorrow Kindred Hospital will be hosting a hiring event for clinical workers in Dayton. This will be an in-person and online hiring event for a range of clinical positions according to the hospital. >>Clearkcreek Twp. officer injured in shooting back in ICU, chief says. Positions they are...
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#School Principal#Springfield High School#Cox Media Group
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Democratic Candidate for Governor Speaks at the City Club

Nan Whaley was mayor of the city of Dayton from 2013-2022, after serving on the Dayton City Commission and the Montgomery County Board of Elections. During her terms in office, she confronted a series of crises including a mass shooting that kill 10 and injured 27, and a destructive tornado and got high marks for her handling of these events. In addition, under her leadership Dayton became the first Ohio city to off paid family leave for municipal employees and make high-quality preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location

Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Lima News

Lima Manor to close by end of year

LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor

A deal two decades in the making, Dayton’s Bonbright Distributors is merging with Springfield’s Bobby Fisher Distributing, Brock Anderson III, chairman and chief executive of Bonbright, said Thursday. “We’ve done a few big deals in our company’s history, but this is the biggest,” Anderson said.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy