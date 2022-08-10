ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

WTHR

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have asked for help from the public to locate a man reported missing from Michigan. The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley. Beasley, 68, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
WTHR

Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
