Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fort Wayne
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have asked for help from the public to locate a man reported missing from Michigan. The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley. Beasley, 68, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last...
WTHR
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
WTHR
Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
Bicyclist dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park
One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
RELATED PEOPLE
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County
At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
Autopsy released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter; death ruled homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide. The autopsy also found the cause of death was from being shot eight times. NOTE: The above video is...
WLFI.com
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
1 dead after shooting near Wes Montgomery Park on east side
A person has died following a shooting on the city’s east side. After 4 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near E. 36th Street and N. Hawthorne Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
WTHI
Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0