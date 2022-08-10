Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Abrams introduces economic agenda
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she wants to use the state’s budget surplus to focus on residents. Abrams unveiled her economic plan Tuesday evening. She says her priority is putting money back into Georgians’ pockets. The plan includes expanding the skilled workforce, restoring free technical college, funding need-based aid for college and raises for some state employees.
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
Red and Black
What is rush? A quick explanation of UGA sorority recruitment
Whether you decide to go Greek or not at the University of Georgia, you will almost undoubtedly feel the influence of Greek life both on and off campus. One of the biggest events in Greek life is the annual Panhellenic fall recruitment. Panhellenic Council is one of four Greek life...
wrwh.com
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday
Steeped in history and tradition, Athens is considered one of the top college towns in… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived
City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
flagpole.com
Art Around Town
ACC LIBRARY (2025 Baxter St.) “Community Views Through the Eyes of Five Artists” includes works by photographer Kidd Fielteau, fashion designer Tabitha Fielteau, painter Briderick Flanigan, multi-media artist Par Ramsey and painter Mykeisha Ross. Through Sept. 18. ATHICA@CINÉ GALLERY (234 W. Hancock Ave.) Henry McEachern’s exhibition, “Cross Sections...
dawgnation.com
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star TE Lawson Luckie. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 TE and the No. 234 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Lawson...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana
Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
fox5atlanta.com
Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia
Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
nowhabersham.com
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side
There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
NE Ga police blotter: burglary arrest in Elberton, school bus accident in Gainesville
A man from Stephens County is booked into the Elbert County jail on burglary charges: suspect Jordan Collins is 33 years old, from Martin. There were no injuries in what is described as a Wednesday afternoon fender bender in Gainesville: a Hall County school bus hit a parked car. A handful of students from an elementary school were on the bus, but none were hurt.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Schools oppose de-annexation of proposed apartment complex
The Hall County School Board approved a resolution Monday opposing the proposed de-annexation of the site of a proposed apartment complex near Lanier Technical College. The 58-acre property on Lanier Tech Drive is currently annexed in the city of Gainesville, but a consent agenda item from the Hall County Commission would bring it back into the county's jurisdiction, making any potential future residents part of the county school system as well.
WLTX.com
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Georgia elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
WEAR
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
