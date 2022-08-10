ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Morning headlines: Abrams introduces economic agenda

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she wants to use the state’s budget surplus to focus on residents. Abrams unveiled her economic plan Tuesday evening. She says her priority is putting money back into Georgians’ pockets. The plan includes expanding the skilled workforce, restoring free technical college, funding need-based aid for college and raises for some state employees.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

What is rush? A quick explanation of UGA sorority recruitment

Whether you decide to go Greek or not at the University of Georgia, you will almost undoubtedly feel the influence of Greek life both on and off campus. One of the biggest events in Greek life is the annual Panhellenic fall recruitment. Panhellenic Council is one of four Greek life...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived

City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Art Around Town

ACC LIBRARY (2025 Baxter St.) “Community Views Through the Eyes of Five Artists” includes works by photographer Kidd Fielteau, fashion designer Tabitha Fielteau, painter Briderick Flanigan, multi-media artist Par Ramsey and painter Mykeisha Ross. Through Sept. 18. ATHICA@CINÉ GALLERY (234 W. Hancock Ave.) Henry McEachern’s exhibition, “Cross Sections...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana

Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia

Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Schools oppose de-annexation of proposed apartment complex

The Hall County School Board approved a resolution Monday opposing the proposed de-annexation of the site of a proposed apartment complex near Lanier Technical College. The 58-acre property on Lanier Tech Drive is currently annexed in the city of Gainesville, but a consent agenda item from the Hall County Commission would bring it back into the county's jurisdiction, making any potential future residents part of the county school system as well.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WEAR

5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
PELHAM, AL

