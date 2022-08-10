On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham brought some reality to the fanbase. Practice is in the full swing of things, but despite the reps that we’ve seen thus far in four sessions, they aren’t really playing football yet. “We haven’t even had full pads yet. We haven’t played football yet,” Dillingham said. “We’ve played 7-on-7 a lot.” Despite not being in full pads yet, there was a noticeable increase in physicality on Tuesday afternoon. Whether it was wide receivers and safeties cracking each other on tackling drills or offensive and defensive linemen thudding pads in blocking drills, it’s clear...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO