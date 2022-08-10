Read full article on original website
Jake Dickert names offensive and defensive MVPs through eight days of WSU fall camp
PULLMAN -- Washington State head man Jake Dickert named his early MVP's of fall camp after Day 8 on Thursday. He picked one Coug on offense and one on defense. "On offense, I think Donovan Ollie has taken his game to the next level," Dickert said when asked by CF.C. "I think he's cutting it loose and we need it. We talked about in this offense you have to have big boy receivers and I think he has really risen to the occasion on offense.
Erk Russell Classic shines spotlight on high school teams and legendary Georgia Southern coach
STATESBORO, Ga. — Bulloch County is going to be well represented at the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic. Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal will all play in the annual football games at Allen E. Paulson Stadium at Georgia Southern. Statesboro will meet SEB on Saturday, August 27 at...
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano updates ASU backfield capability
Here's some of what Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday. On each of the running backs and how they are doing so far:. “As much now, we are honing in on the offense and what...
Five takeaways from Oregon's first five days of fall camp
After five days competing in the afternoon heat, the team has reached its first day without practice. They need to recharge their batteries, Dan Lanning says, and they'll do that today (although team meetings will take place) before carrying out the first day in full pads on Thursday. Media members...
Fall Ball Takeaways: Physicality ramps up at Oregon Ducks fifth practice
On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham brought some reality to the fanbase. Practice is in the full swing of things, but despite the reps that we’ve seen thus far in four sessions, they aren’t really playing football yet. “We haven’t even had full pads yet. We haven’t played football yet,” Dillingham said. “We’ve played 7-on-7 a lot.” Despite not being in full pads yet, there was a noticeable increase in physicality on Tuesday afternoon. Whether it was wide receivers and safeties cracking each other on tackling drills or offensive and defensive linemen thudding pads in blocking drills, it’s clear...
2022 Lowcountry high school football media day
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort, South Carolina - The high school football season is here!. The 2022 Lowcountry media day took place in Beaufort, South Carolina, Monday afternoon. Ten teams from all over the Low Country attended the annual media day. Each team was represented by the respective coaches, joined by at least one player, including cheerleaders and athletic directors.
