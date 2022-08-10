Read full article on original website
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
MedicalXpress
Destroying tumor cells: Targeted immunotherapy using injectable materials
Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed and optimized a minimally invasive method for more targeted, efficient, and sustained delivery of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer. Such a targeted approach cuts down on the higher dosages and possible deleterious side effects that are experienced when more systemic treatment methods are employed.
MedicalXpress
Skin cancer cells harness nerve cell gene to drill through and invade new tissues
Melanoma skin cancer cells harness a gene usually used by growing nerves to escape from their immediate area and spread through tissues, new research has found. Scientists found that melanoma cells use the gene ARHGEF9 to create "molecular drills" that help them attach to, and punch holes through, surrounding cells and structures. These molecular drills, also called filopodia, are also involved in the growth and development of new nerves.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
Here's How to Keep Your Liver Healthy
What looks like a half-deflated football but performs more than 500 of the essential tasks that keep your body healthy? If you guessed the liver, you’d be right. "Your liver is a silent powerhouse," says Tamar Hamosh Taddei, MD, associate professor of medicine, digestive diseases, at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
PETS・
MedPage Today
What's Causing This Strange Constellation of Symptoms in an Older Woman?
What has caused this 75-year-old woman to develop ptosis in her left eye, a 3-day headache, jaw pain, and recent weight loss? That's the diagnostic challenge facing Jeannette Stallworth, MD, of the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues, as they reported the case in JAMA Neurology. The patient presented...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
Phys.org
Detection of physical forces produced by bacterial infection can initiate the immune response
The immune system is under the constant challenge of specifically detecting dangerous microbes to remove them. Dr. Andrea Puhar and her team at The Laboratory for Molecular Infection Medicine Sweden (MIMS) at Umeå University, discovered that gut cells sense harmful bacteria through the mechanical force exerted on their cell surface during bacterial invasion. A protein called PIEZO1, which is able to sense mechanical signals, is necessary to detect invading bacteria. Activation of PIEZO1 during infection triggers a protective immune response. The study is now published in the scientific journal Cell Reports.
aTyr Pharma Shares Ascend As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Lung Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to aTyr Pharma’s LIFE lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod (ATYR1923), for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. A Clinical proof-of-concept was recently initiated for efzofitimod in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients...
Phys.org
Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
Nature.com
A dual-specific CRISPR-Cas nanosystem for precision therapeutic editing of liver disorders
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 269 (2022) Cite this article. The most common liver disorders, such as acute liver injury and liver fibrosis, can induce acute or chronic inflammatory responses, which in turn gradually promote the development and progression of the disorder.1 To date, limited therapeutic options are available for the treatment of these chronic or acute liver disorders. Recently, clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeat (CRISPR)-associated (CRISPR-Cas) systems have been harnessed as a therapeutic tool for treating genetic and non-genetic liver disorders.2,3 However, in vivo delivery of either Cas9-based genome editor or CasRx-based RNA editor by viral or non-viral vectors inevitably suffers from non-specific distribution upon the intravenous administration, leading to the accumulation in non-targeted organs and tissues. As a result, the unwanted editing may cause genotoxicity and serious side effects that are difficult to predict.
cgtlive.com
NK Cell Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Lymphoma
The FDA recently accepted the company’s BLA for omidubicel for priority review. Gamida Cell has dosed the first patient in their company-sponsored phase 1/2 trial of the natural killer (NK) cell therapy GDA-201 for the potential treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.1. “We are excited to...
Healthline
Your Guide to Sinusitis and Asthma
Rhinosinusitis (“sinusitis”), which causes pain, pressure, and congestion in the sinus cavities, is commonly associated with asthma. However, while it’s possible to experience both inflammatory conditions at once, it’s not clear whether one causes the other. Keep reading to learn more about the link between sinusitis...
scitechdaily.com
Stanford-Developed “Decoy Molecules” Can Halt the Spread of Cancer
Stanford cancer team uses the custom molecule sBCMA-Fc V3 to inhibit the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma in mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice.
scitechdaily.com
A Key Heart-Repair Gene Has Been Discovered
A crucial hormone for heart repair has been identified. The University of Bologna’s researchers, who are part of an international study team, have discovered a key gene in the healing of cardiac damage after a heart attack. The research, which was published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, suggests that a class of steroid hormones called glucocorticoids, which promote cell maturation after birth while inhibiting cell proliferation, may be partially to blame for the heart muscle’s inability to recover after a heart attack.
