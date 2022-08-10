Burton, Johnson advance in Mille Lacs County Sheriff race

A Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office chief deputy will square off against a deputy sheriff in the Nov. 8 election for Mille Lacs County sheriff.

Chief Deputy Kyle Burton was the top vote-getter in a four-candidate race for the right to be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputy Travis Johnson was the runner-up.

The top two vote-getters in the primary election advance to face off in the November general election.

Burton garnered 60.58 percent of the vote with 2,036 of the 3,331 ballots cast in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary election. Johnson had 799 votes- or 23.77 percent.

Coming in third place was Mille Lacs County deputy sheriff Patrick Broberg with 326 votes. Ryan VanDenHuevel, a sergeant with the Princeton Police Department finished with 200 ballots cast in his favor.

Burton was the top vote-getter in each of Mille Lacs County's 25 voting precincts.

Johnson was the top vote-getter in all but Hayland, Bradbury, and Milaca townships, where Broberg was the second-place finisher in all three townships.