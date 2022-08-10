Read full article on original website
Hermitage officials hope new ownership will spur rebirth of Shenango Valley Mall
After five years of uncertainty about the future of a major Mercer County shopping venue, the Shenango Valley Mall has been sold to a Cleveland area real estate company. Officials from the City of Hermitage announced in a media release that the mall has been acquired by Flicore LLC affiliate Butterfli Holdings of Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Time capsule shows snapshot of Leetonia’s history
Everybody wants to dig up buried treasure. But how do you find it without a map? Leetonia had help with that part.
HR director wanted for Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The City of Youngstown is hiring an executive director of human relations.
Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
Inflation sparks uncertainty for Rockabilly Ruckus
Inflation is still causing major concern for local communities and it continues to take a toll on local festivals and events happening this summer. Our 21 News team spoke with organizers of this weekend's Rockabilly Ruckus on why this may be their last year at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and result in thousands lost for local charities.
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
School districts in Mahoning, Trumbull adding new safety measures
School districts across the valley are taking new steps to keep students and staff safe as we get closer to the start of the school year. It's the summer of installation inside all Boardman Local School buildings. The district is almost done adding 448 new door locks, securing every single...
Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown
Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday.
YSU, Kent, Akron offer former students chance to complete degree
Tens of thousands of college students in Northeast Ohio who left school without a degree and owe money to their former college, now have a pathway back to settle the debt and continue their education. As a part of the Ohio College Comeback Compact, an innovative program to help students...
Morning Rundown
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Former President Donald Trump says in a lengthy statement that the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks. More than 600 rockets have been fired into Israel, starting Friday...
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue.
How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?
(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
AT&T grants $20K to improve digital literacy in Youngstown
AT&T is helping a Youngstown non-profit’s mission to improve digital literacy in the Valley. A $20,000 grant from AT&T is designed to enable the Oak Hill Collaborative to provide computer education classes and workshops for students, unemployed or underemployed adults, and seniors. The Oak Hill Collaborative focuses on community...
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15.
Youngstown man charged again following threats at arraignment
An Oregon Avenue man was given a 30-day jail sentence on a contempt of court charge after he threatened one of his victims Wednesday during an arraignment on domestic violence charges.
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
