Youngstown, OH

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
WFMJ.com

Inflation sparks uncertainty for Rockabilly Ruckus

Inflation is still causing major concern for local communities and it continues to take a toll on local festivals and events happening this summer. Our 21 News team spoke with organizers of this weekend's Rockabilly Ruckus on why this may be their last year at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds and result in thousands lost for local charities.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
John Glenn
Leslie Cochran
WFMJ.com

YSU, Kent, Akron offer former students chance to complete degree

Tens of thousands of college students in Northeast Ohio who left school without a degree and owe money to their former college, now have a pathway back to settle the debt and continue their education. As a part of the Ohio College Comeback Compact, an innovative program to help students...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Former President Donald Trump says in a lengthy statement that the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks. More than 600 rockets have been fired into Israel, starting Friday...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community

A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
STONEBORO, PA
27 First News

How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?

(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
WFMJ.com

AT&T grants $20K to improve digital literacy in Youngstown

AT&T is helping a Youngstown non-profit’s mission to improve digital literacy in the Valley. A $20,000 grant from AT&T is designed to enable the Oak Hill Collaborative to provide computer education classes and workshops for students, unemployed or underemployed adults, and seniors. The Oak Hill Collaborative focuses on community...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

