Furious shoppers teach an obnoxious driver a lesson after he parked his Jaguar across two whole spaces
Angry shoppers have got their revenge on an inconsiderate driver who parked across two parking spaces at a busy shopping centre.
An observer snapped pictures of the black Jaguar straddled over two parking spots at the Belconnen Westfield in Canberra on Sunday morning.
The shopper shared images of an increasing number of trolleys being used to block the car in over a 30 minute period.
'I love how petty Canberrans can be,' she said.
Within 30 minutes, as many as five trolleys were chained up behind the Jaguar.
The post led one social media user to quip: 'The trolleys have been chained together, surrounding the Jaguar where it will remain for all eternity.'
One commentator suggested tying a trolley to the car's doors, while others lauded the shoppers for their act of revenge.
Another wag said bad parking wasn't unusual in the capital - with an entire social media page dedicated to the 'Parking Fails' in the city.
