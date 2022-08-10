ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furious shoppers teach an obnoxious driver a lesson after he parked his Jaguar across two whole spaces

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Angry shoppers have got their revenge on an inconsiderate driver who parked across two parking spaces at a busy shopping centre.

An observer snapped pictures of the black Jaguar straddled over two parking spots at the Belconnen Westfield in Canberra on Sunday morning.

The shopper shared images of an increasing number of trolleys being used to block the car in over a 30 minute period.

'I love how petty Canberrans can be,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToxlE_0hBIdGT400
The first photo shows the vehicle parked (pictured) in a busy car park at a Canberra Westfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia8Oo_0hBIdGT400
The second image revealed some shoppers playing their own inconvenient prank (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPl1P_0hBIdGT400
The third photo shows strewn trolleys around the black Jaguar (pictured) on the weekend

Within 30 minutes, as many as five trolleys were chained up behind the Jaguar.

The post led one social media user to quip: 'The trolleys have been chained together, surrounding the Jaguar where it will remain for all eternity.'

One commentator suggested tying a trolley to the car's doors, while others lauded the shoppers for their act of revenge.

Another wag said bad parking wasn't unusual in the capital - with an entire social media page dedicated to the 'Parking Fails' in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9B69_0hBIdGT400
The social media post (pictured) prompted jokes and comments of disgust

Happy Fred
1d ago

A simple solution. If you don’t want people parking next to you then park as far away from the store entrance. Most people don’t want to walk.

51
Kat G
1d ago

A coworker did that with her Forerunner in our company parking lot, but she parked horizontally in a vertical parking space. A vehicle was parked at the rear of the Forerunner another coworker decided to move his heap of junk and park it in the front of her vehicle so she couldn't get out of the parking spot. I thought it was funny, but she was furious. 😅

49
Shaka Brah
1d ago

That was a great idea built by individuals to express their displeasure with driver’s rudeness without resorting to vandalizing the vehicle (which would take the vindictiveness too far).

10
