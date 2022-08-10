Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
Migrants sent to hospital after SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants inside of an SUV were injured after the SUV crashed into a restaurant in west El Paso Wednesday morning. A white large SUV crashed into the Italian Como's restaurant along Mesa Street near Waymore Drive. Police said the driver of the SUV is...
KFOX 14
81-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 81-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Upper Valley. The incident happened at 4100 Siete Leguas around 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said 81-year-old Robert Anderson was driving a Nissan Murano when for unknown reasons he veered off the...
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
KFOX 14
35-year-old man dies after shooting near Super 8 hotel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman. The spokesman said the man died from his injuries. One other person was injured, according to police.
EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
KFOX 14
El Paso woman accused of burglarizing home, driving stolen vehicle into another home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car into home after burglarizing a separate home, El Paso police stated. Divine Tarin, 22, of El Paso was arrested on Sunday in the 11000 block of Vere Leasure Drive in east El Paso. Tarin...
cbs4local.com
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
KVIA
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities identify main suspect after they conduct eight searches for missing Isla Mujeres girl
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — A local man believed involved in the disappearance of an Isla Mujeres girl has become the main suspect. On Monday, the Attorney General released a photo and information on Marcos Antonio Cauich Adrián. He is an island taxi driver and it was his home...
KFOX 14
2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
KFOX 14
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
KFOX 14
'Zay did I shoot you?': Witness recalls shooting of man after leaving 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 21-year-old man who attended a "mansion party" in far east El Paso was shot by a passenger as he was driving a vehicle, according to a complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos Monday and charged...
KFOX 14
'Somebody comes and ruins it': Vehicles vandalized in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. KFOX14 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water: Sinkhole caused by water main break expected to be fixed in coming days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water officials said a water main break underground caused the sinkhole in central El Paso in which a vehicle submerged and a woman had to be rescued Tuesday evening. "The hole was created with a broke twenty-four-inch waterline. This waterline is under...
KFOX 14
Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of saying 'I'll show her what a real active shooter is'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend's parents had a firearm, armored vest and a machete in his vehicle, El Paso police stated. Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, allegedly got into an argument with girlfriend, Maria Cortez, 33, over their dog. Cortez told...
KFOX 14
Yandell Dr. and Gateway South intersection closed while repairs to water line continue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repair work at the site of a sinkhole that opened up in central El Paso continues, two days after a woman and her car sank in the hole. The car was submerged in water Tuesday night. Crews with El Paso Water started working at...
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
KFOX 14
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
