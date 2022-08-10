ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

KFOX 14

81-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 81-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Upper Valley. The incident happened at 4100 Siete Leguas around 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said 81-year-old Robert Anderson was driving a Nissan Murano when for unknown reasons he veered off the...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Sunland Park, NM
cbs4local.com

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
EL PASO, TX

