Read full article on original website
Related
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
SkySports
West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Karlan Grant nets winner to see off Blades in Carabao Cup
Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns. Grant's 73rd-minute effort - just three minutes after coming on - secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances. United, who made...
BBC
Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?
The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Get the lowdown on the second round of top-flight fixtures
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Paul Warne’s Rotherham United
Rotherham secured promotion back to the Championship at their first attempt last season, finishing second in League One, two points behind champions Wigan Athletic. They have only played one league game so far this season as last weekend’s away tie at Coventry City was called off due to the condition of the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to be rewarded with a new contract, just one year after he signed a five-year deal at the club, according to a report.
ESPN
Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott signs new long-term deal
Liverpool have signed rising star Harvey Elliott to a new long-term contract, the Anfield club announced Thursday. Elliott, 19, arrived from Fulham in 2019 for a fee ruled by a tribunal to be up to £4.3 million. He has since made 22 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side. - ESPN+...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
BBC
Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup
Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
The worst Premier League XI to be crowned champions, including Rodwell and Arsenal flops Cygan and Aliadiere
WINNING the Premier League is no easy task. It takes the right manager, a strong mix of players, hard work, dedication, skill... No wonder that picking up a winners' medal in the top flight is among the most impressive feats in football. The Premier League are celebrating their 30th anniversary...
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sky pundit makes Liverpool claim that will 'surprise one or two' and shares brutal Chelsea prediction
Former Premier League striker Alan Smith has had his say on how he thinks Liverpool will fare this season and says his prediction may ‘surprise one or two’. Smith, who played 294 games and scored 95 goals for Arsenal in his career, stated to the 90Min Youtube Channel that he believes Jurgen Klopp's side will win the Premier League.
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
Yardbarker
Newcastle United in talks to sign 21-year-old EPL winger
Newcastle United still have some business to do before the end of the summer transfer window next month. The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, are looking to continue their impressive form that led to a strong finish in last season’s campaign. Already off to a flying start...
'Special Young Player' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Harvey Elliot's New Liverpool Contract
Harvey Elliot, today, signed a new contract with Liverpool, seeing him stay until 2028. Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his delight at the news and explains how important the youngster is.
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
SB Nation
Raheem Sterling excited, optimistic, ready to take leadership role at Chelsea
Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market, be that in relative terms, such as in 2003 — Roman Abramovich spent a little over £100m that first summer, on 10 major signings, which would translate to about £400m in today’s money based on inflation alone, let alone factoring in transfer market inflation — or in absolute terms, such as making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history or making Romelu Lukaku the first nine-figure signing in club history.
Millie Bright signs new 3-year deal with Chelsea Women
LONDON (AP) — Defender Millie Bright has signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea after helping England win the Women’s European Championship last month. The 28-year-old Bright is Chelsea Women’s longest-serving player after joining in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped the London club win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard suffered Week 1 disappointments in charge of Aston Villa and Everton. Now the former England teammates turned Premier League managers stand in each other’s way for an early Saturday tilt at Villa Park (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Comments / 0