Soccer

Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
BBC

Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Paul Warne’s Rotherham United

Rotherham secured promotion back to the Championship at their first attempt last season, finishing second in League One, two points behind champions Wigan Athletic. They have only played one league game so far this season as last weekend’s away tie at Coventry City was called off due to the condition of the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott signs new long-term deal

Liverpool have signed rising star Harvey Elliott to a new long-term contract, the Anfield club announced Thursday. Elliott, 19, arrived from Fulham in 2019 for a fee ruled by a tribunal to be up to £4.3 million. He has since made 22 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side. - ESPN+...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup

Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
RUGBY
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
Yardbarker

Newcastle United in talks to sign 21-year-old EPL winger

Newcastle United still have some business to do before the end of the summer transfer window next month. The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, are looking to continue their impressive form that led to a strong finish in last season’s campaign. Already off to a flying start...
SB Nation

Raheem Sterling excited, optimistic, ready to take leadership role at Chelsea

Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market, be that in relative terms, such as in 2003 — Roman Abramovich spent a little over £100m that first summer, on 10 major signings, which would translate to about £400m in today’s money based on inflation alone, let alone factoring in transfer market inflation — or in absolute terms, such as making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history or making Romelu Lukaku the first nine-figure signing in club history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Millie Bright signs new 3-year deal with Chelsea Women

LONDON (AP) — Defender Millie Bright has signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea after helping England win the Women’s European Championship last month. The 28-year-old Bright is Chelsea Women’s longest-serving player after joining in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped the London club win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard suffered Week 1 disappointments in charge of Aston Villa and Everton. Now the former England teammates turned Premier League managers stand in each other’s way for an early Saturday tilt at Villa Park (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

