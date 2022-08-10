Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users transfixed by a laughably inept psychological thriller
It’s difficult for any filmmaking team to put a unique stamp on a setup that’s baked into the DNA of its chosen genre, but looking at the reactions from both critics and audiences to 2016’s When the Bough Breaks, you might be left wondering if writer Jack Olsen and director Jon Cassar even tried.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechSpot
Rockstar wants GTA 6 to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry, and all entertainment
What just happened? It's never easy for developers to follow a wildly successful game with one that's just as well-received. But the task is likely to be especially difficult for Rockstar, who, with the future release of GTA 6, will face comparisons with the second best-selling game of all time: GTA V. However, the company says it is up for the challenge and wants the next Grand Theft Auto title to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment."
wegotthiscovered.com
An awesomely eardrum-shattering action thriller puts out a hit on streaming
Michael Mann has always tended to favor realism in his projects, and that extends to the deafening rattle of gunfire that’s defined his many acclaimed action thrillers. Collateral might be the best, though, thanks largely in part to Tom Cruise making a rare detour into villainous territory to give a chilling performance as ice-cold hitman Vincent.
Gamespot
Simpsons Season 34 Will Feature An Anime Parody Of Death Note
Season 34 of The Simpsons will feature an anime parody of the popular anime and manga Death Note. Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman shared this information with Deadline. The parody will appear as one of the long-running show's stories told in this year's "Treehouse of Horror" episode. Speaking with Variety, Selman added that the Death Note parody was animated by "an entirely different studio" and is "incredibly authentic Simpsons anime." Selman added, "I really think people [are] gonna freak out over that. We're not trying to take on every single anime, it's an unbelievably rich and diverse genre within itself.. it's just one beloved thing, this show Death Note."
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ leaving Netflix? Where to stream it next
In the age of streaming services, having immediate access to an entire show’s archive is as simple as turning on the TV. However, that might all be changing for fans of The Vampire Diaries who have come to rely on Netflix to watch the popular CW original. The show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
ComicBook
New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed
There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ create a ‘Game of Thrones’ reference? The easter egg, explained
Netflix’s latest acclaimed series is an adaptation of the classic Neil Gaiman graphic novel series, The Sandman. The Sandman follows Dream, also known as Morpheus and played by Tom Sturridge, as he attempts to rebuild his realm the Dreaming, after being trapped in the human world for decades. The series also stars Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, David Thewlis as John Dee, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne.
ComicBook
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
People Are Sharing The Best TV Shows Of All Time, And I'm So Glad My Favorite Made The List
"And that ending...holy crap. So many shows can't stick the landing, but The Americans absolutely did."
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Riverdale’ confirmed to exist in the same universe
This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Hey liars, the secret’s out — and it’s a big one. Two of the most exciting teen dramas exist in the same universe, and if you’re hoping for a crossover, you’re not the only one.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Release in October
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Thrawn will bring his right-hand man with him into live-action
Star Wars has been teasing us with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn for some time now, and with Ahsoka on Disney Plus inching ever close to release, the fandom of the galaxy far, far away has picked up the on-brand exercise of speculating about what that return will encompass.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
Comments / 0