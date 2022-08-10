Read full article on original website
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Disney has recently released the pricing information for their new ad-supported Disney+ plan. Disney+ is an exclusive streaming platform for all Disney content, including Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel. When the streaming platform was first launched in late 2019, plans started at $6.99 per month with access to Disney’s entire catalog. By March 2021, Disney+ first increased its rate to $7.99 per month and offered a Disney+ Bundle plan that includes access to ESPN+ and Hulu.
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?
If you've seen Black Panther, you'd definitely notice how amazing their wardrobe is and you could expect the same for the upcoming Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the film just added the acclaimed costume designer of the former. The production for Marvel's Blade reboot is ramping up...
Halle Bailey is one of the most promising young actors today and she's set to be even bigger now that she has been cast as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid. But is the Grown-ish star also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Bailey has just broken her silence over recent reports that she had been cast as X-Men member Kitty Pryde in an upcoming MCU project!
