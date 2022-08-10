ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gears Up for Muichiro's Season 3 Big Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been gearing up to return for Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting Muichiro Tokito ready for his big fight in the new episodes! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and with it came the announcement that the third season of the series was already in the works. It's far from surprising given the massive success of the anime so far, but now fans are curious as to what to expect from the series next.
DBLTAP

Overwatch Tank Tier List: August 2022

Here is our Tank Tier List for August 2022. Use this list the next time you play Overwatch to ensure you choose the best hero for your team. This month we do not see a lot of changes from the previous Tank Tier List for July 2022, but here is a refresher!
Sportsnaut

Apeks add shox to roster

Richard “shox” Papillon was added to Apeks’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday. The 30-year-old Frenchman previously competed with Team
SVG

The Actress Who Plays Chun-Li In Street Fighter V Is Gorgeous In Real Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The "Street Fighter" franchise has featured dozens of characters over the years, but there are a handful of fighters that can never be replaced. Iconic warriors such as Ryu and Blanka, who have been in nearly every iteration of the franchise, have become so intrinsic that fans would certainly take note if Capcom ever removed them. One of the best known, and most beloved, of these characters is the main female protagonist of the series – Chun-Li.
PC Gamer

Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed

Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023. Nightingale (opens in new tab) is a faux-Victorian crafting and survival game being developed by Inflexion Games, a studio founded in 2018 (as Improbable Canada) by a group of former BioWare employees, including former Bioware GM Aaryn Flynn. The basic mechanics seem fairly straightforward—chop tree, crush boulder, pick berry, get gored—but the promise of travel between strange, dangerous realms gives it a sort of "Steampunk Stargate" aesthetic that could be genuinely interesting.
ComicBook

Goblin Slayer and Overlord Creators to Team Up on New Series

These days, there are more manga series out there than fans can count, and there is something to read for everyone. From isekai tales to rom-com adventures, the medium is truly massive. Of course, popular creators are always in the spotlight, and team-ups have become more popular than ever before. So if you happen to be a fan of Goblin Slayer, you should know one of its authors is teaming up with Overlord for a brand-new series.
IGN

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide

Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
ComicBook

Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch

Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
IGN

Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino - Official Trailer (Japanese)

One day, a fox girl and her frog friend find themselves on a mysterious island shrouded by darkness but for a few floating lights.Torii gates, food stall lanterns, and neon signs give light and color to the island. Something is lurking in the shadows, inching ever closer... Kitsune: The Journey...
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Date Surfaces Online

The Stone Ocean will return for its second batch of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure episodes this September on Netflix. While a third part of the sixth part of the anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed, it makes sense if the television series is following the events of the source material in Hirohiko Araki's manga. Now, a new release date has been confirmed for the physical blu-ray set for the third, and final, part of the story that introduced us to Jolyne Cujoh and her fellow prisoners.
NME

‘MultiVersus’ tier list: ranking all 17 characters from best to worst

With platform fighter MultiVersus currently having 17 playable characters across its roster and five available from the start, it can be difficult to choose who to invest your time into. Couple that with 1v1 and 2v2 matchups alongside five different classes, and it gets even harder. That’s why we put together a tier list of the best and worst of the roster, whilst explaining a little about how each character plays as we go.
Collider

'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Trailer Shows Kenshi's Ascension as an Earthrealm Defender

Warner Bros. has a new installment of their Mortal Kombat animated movies on the way with Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind and a new trailer teases the origins of the sightless swordsman Kenshi. The new film will center on Kenshi as he rises up to challenge Kano, who is set on making all of Earthrealm bend the knee to him. When Kenshi suffers a brutal defeat to Kano, and loses his eyesight in the process, he seeks tutelage under the retired warrior Kuai Liang to reform himself as a proper Earthrealm defender.
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals huge Immortal Empires map

Total War developer Creative Assembly has shared an extended trailer and details about the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 map Immortal Empires. A new video detailing the Immortal Empires map was shared today (August 11), and it features 13 minutes of details and footage of the upcoming map, which releases on August 23.
HappyGamer

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
ComicBook

New Sonic Frontiers Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom

A new reveal for Sega's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic Frontiers, is slated to transpire later this month at Gamescom. At this point in time, Sega has slowly started to show off more of what Sonic Frontiers will be like to play when it launches later this year. And while we still don't know exactly when the title will be launching, it looks like that news could be dropping quite soon.
IndieWire

‘Prey’: How the SFX Team Ratcheted Up the Horror for the Redesigned Predator Alien

Click here to read the full article. With the new “Predator” prequel, “Prey” (now streaming on Hulu), set in the Comanche nation in 1719, director Dan Trachtenberg wanted a more appropriate design for the iconic alien hunter. He’s leaner, more feral, and primitive-looking (played by Dane DiLiegro in a special effects costume). Yet he’s still as ferocious and badass as ever. Gone is the metallic mask/helmet and armor. They’ve been replaced by a skull mask and Dreadlocks, exposing the alien’s lower mandibles. “Dan brought parameters of likes and dislikes, and initially one of the notes said that he wanted this [Predator]...
Engadget

SNK is making its first new Fatal Fury game in 23 years

Many classic fighting game series have a reasonably consistent stream of sequels, but not Fatal Fury — the last title (Garou: Mark of the Wolves) made its appearance on the Neo Geo in 1999. SNK is ready to make amends after 23 years, however. The developer has confirmed work on a new Fatal Fury game. The teaser trailer below reveals nothing about the gameplay, plot, platform support or release date, but the company claimed the sequel would represent a "new turning point" in fighters — don't expect much humility, then.
EpicStream

EpicStream

