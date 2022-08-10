Read full article on original website
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Where to Watch and Stream Phoebe in Wonderland Free Online
Cast: Elle Fanning Felicity Huffman Patricia Clarkson Bill Pullman Campbell Scott. The fantastical tale of a little girl who won't - or can't - follow the rules. Confounded by her clashes with the rule-obsessed world around her, Phoebe seeks enlightenment from her unconventional drama teacher, even as her brilliant but anguished mother looks to Phoebe herself for inspiration.
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Megumi Hayashibara Wakana Yamazaki Akira Kamiya. A new member from the Black Organization that shrunk Shinichi's body manages to find out about Shinichi's transformation into Conan. This discovery starts to put those around him in danger as Gin and the other Black Organization members start to take action.
Where to Watch and Stream A Chinese Ghost Story Free Online
Cast: Leslie Cheung Joey Wong Wu Ma Lau Siu-Ming David Lam Wai. Ning Tsai-Shen, a humble tax collector, arrives in a small town to carry out his work. No one is willing to give him shelter for the night, so he ends up in the haunted Lan Ro temple. There, he meets Taoist Swordsman Yen Che-Hsia, and the beautiful Nieh Hsiao-Tsing, with whom he falls in love.
Where to Watch and Stream Blue Exorcist: The Movie Free Online
Cast: Jun Fukuyama Kana Hanazawa Kazuya Nakai Koji Yusa Yuki Kaji. The atmosphere in True Cross Academy is lively and boisterous in the days leading up to the grand festival held once every 11 years. During this time, Okumura Rin is entrusted with the responsibility of suppressing the berserk Phantom Train. In the midst of his mission, he meets a devil whose appearance is that of a young boy.
Where to Watch and Stream Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Free Online
Cast: Koji Yakusho Ichikawa Ebizo XI Eita Nagayama Hikari Mitsushima Naoto Takenaka. A tale of revenge, honor and disgrace, centering on a poverty-stricken samurai who discovers the fate of his ronin son-in-law, setting in motion a tense showdown of vengeance against the house of a feudal lord. Is Hara-Kiri: Death...
Disney+ Set To Launch Its Ad Version Soon Along With Price Increase
Disney has recently released the pricing information for their new ad-supported Disney+ plan. Disney+ is an exclusive streaming platform for all Disney content, including Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel. When the streaming platform was first launched in late 2019, plans started at $6.99 per month with access to Disney’s entire catalog. By March 2021, Disney+ first increased its rate to $7.99 per month and offered a Disney+ Bundle plan that includes access to ESPN+ and Hulu.
No, Avatar: The Last Airbender is NOT an Anime! Here's Why
Avatar: The Last Airbender is a remarkable animated series with solid world-building and deep, believable character development. Compared to other works of Western animation that tended to focus on fun, humorous narratives and be sustained by an episodic nature, Avatar took its time to develop its plot. It created a...
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Where to Watch and Stream The Pervert's Guide to Cinema Free Online
The Pervert's Guide to Cinema offers an introduction into some of Žižek's most exciting ideas on fantasy, reality, sexuality, subjectivity, desire, materiality and cinematic form. Whether he is untangling the famously baffling films of David Lynch, or overturning everything you thought you knew about Hitchcock, Žižek illuminates the screen with his passion, intellect, and unfailing sense of humour.
Where to Watch and Stream My Little Pony: Equestria Girls Free Online
Cast: Tara Strong Ashleigh Ball Andrea Libman Tabitha St. Germain Cathy Weseluck. Via a magic mirror, Twilight Sparkle travels into an alternate universe in order to recover a crown that was stolen from the Crystal Empire. Upon her arrival she is horrified to learn that she has turned into a human.
Where to Watch and Stream Black God, White Devil Free Online
Cast: Geraldo del Rey Yoná Magalhães Othon Bastos Sonia dos Humildes Maurício do Valle. Cowherd Manoel and his wife are on the run in the drought-plagued and violent Brazilian badlands of 1940 after he kills a rich grazier. Moving credulously from one allegiance to another, they finally learn that the land belongs neither to God nor the Devil, but to the people.
Marvel's Blade Reboot Adds Acclaimed Black Panther Costume Designer
If you've seen Black Panther, you'd definitely notice how amazing their wardrobe is and you could expect the same for the upcoming Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the film just added the acclaimed costume designer of the former. The production for Marvel's Blade reboot is ramping up...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Breaks Silence on Rumored X-Men Kitty Pryde Casting
Halle Bailey is one of the most promising young actors today and she's set to be even bigger now that she has been cast as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid. But is the Grown-ish star also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Bailey has just broken her silence over recent reports that she had been cast as X-Men member Kitty Pryde in an upcoming MCU project!
Where to Watch and Stream Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril Free Online
Cast: Tomisaburō Wakayama Akihiro Tomikawa Yoichi Hayashi Michi Azuma Asao Koike. In the fourth film of the Lone Wolf and Cub series, Ogami Itto is hired to kill a tattooed female assassin and battles Retsudo, head of the Yagyu clan, and his son Gunbei. Is Lone Wolf and Cub:...
Where to Watch and Stream The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz Free Online
Cast: Ernesto Alonso Miroslava Rita Macedo Andrea Palma Rodolfo Landa. A bizarre black comedy about a man whose overwhelming ambition in life is to be a renowned serial killer of women, and will stop at nothing to achieve it - but not everything goes according to plan... Is The Criminal...
