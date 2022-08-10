Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results
Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
merrillfotonews.com
Schneider will face off against Dinges on Nov. ballot for Lincoln County Sheriff
With all precincts in Lincoln County, Wis., reporting, incumbent Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneider emerged the winner of the Republican nomination for Sheriff in the Aug. 9, 2022, Partisan Primary Election. While preliminary results are still subject to confirmation by the Lincoln County Board of Canvass on Monday, Aug. 15, at 9:00 a.m., Schneider received 2,350 (57.46%) votes and challenger Grant Peterson received 1,720 (42.05%) of the votes, winning by more than 15%.
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
wxpr.org
Leaders of Vilas County criminal justice system seek board approval for first step in creating drug treatment court
Vilas County Circuit Court Judge Martha Milanowski doesn’t have the exact numbers, but knows she sees a lot of cases involving drugs, especially methamphetamine and heroine. “The majority of cases involve drugs,” she said. Milanowski knew it was a prevalent issue in the county before she was appointed...
wxpr.org
Minocqua's new electronic voter check-in system saved time and prevented human mistakes Tuesday
Minocqua’s new electronic voter system saw success during Tuesday’s primary election. The town is among the first places in the Northwoods to implement Badger Books – an electronic system to check in voters on election day. Badger Books are like oversized iPads, but they do not connect...
wxpr.org
Vilas County ATV Alliance proposes challenge trail
A conceptual design for an ATV/UTV challenge trail on the Vilas County forest was presented by the Vilas County ATV Alliance to the county forestry committee which approved the ATV Alliance to move forward with their concept. “We want to present a more challenging experience to help improve the skills...
wxpr.org
Zach Vruwink to leave position as Rhinelander City Administrator
Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink is leaving his position with the city. The Rhinelander City Council passed a motion to begin searching for his replacement after a closed session at Monday’s meeting. Vruwink will continue to serve as city administrator through mid-October, as the hiring process gets underway. He...
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Police: Marshfield man who registered 0.28 percent BAC faces sixth OWI charge
A 57-year-old Marshfield man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a complaint about an erratic driver led to a stop in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 14 times his legal limit. Daniel M. Strohkirch is being held on a $20,000 bond on the charge, which...
1 dead in Vilas County rollover
A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
wxpr.org
The train crash of ‘51
Train tracks were laid into the northern Wisconsin wilderness from the 1850s onward and dominated transportation for well over 100 years. Like any mode of conveyance, trains were not without their share of accidents. Although relatively slow moving, trains do not stop easily. No shortage of vehicles or persons came...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
7 Best Breweries in Minocqua, WI
Taste your senses today at some of the best Breweries in Minocqua and the Northwoods!. Some things got better today… Within this article, you will discover some of the best breweries & distilleries that you can visit to quench your thirst in Minocqua, Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
wxpr.org
Life sentence for shootings at a Wausau cemetery
Henry West, the man who shot three people and killed one at Pine Grove Cemetery in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder along with multiple other counts. West killed Patty Grimm and wounded two others, Rosemelia Short and Bill Buhse, in the shooting. Families...
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
947jackfm.com
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
