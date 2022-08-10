ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wxpr.org

August 2022 Primary Election Results

Results for the August 9, 2022 Primary Election in Wisconsin. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. This page will be updated as results come in. Winners in this election will advance to general election on November 8th. Note: (I) indicates the incumbent candidate.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Reports offer holistic view of child well-being in Michigan

A pair of research reports are providing a holistic perspective on how Michigan children are faring in the key measures of well-being. The 50-state 2022 Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation was released today, and emphasized kids across the nation are in the midst of a mental-health crisis, including roughly 242,000 in Michigan who are struggling with anxiety and depression.
MICHIGAN STATE

