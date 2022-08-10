SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released a social media photograph of a woman suspected in a vehicle theft in hopes the public can help them find her. The theft took place on July 28. A man told police he left the woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway while he entered a business. The woman drove away and has not returned.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO