ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Carjacking suspect arrested after warrant is issued

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was captured by Shreveport police detectives with the help of Bossier City police and the U.S. Marshals Office in Bossier City.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPD seeks information on vehicle theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have released a social media photograph of a woman suspected in a vehicle theft in hopes the public can help them find her. The theft took place on July 28. A man told police he left the woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway while he entered a business. The woman drove away and has not returned.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPAR employee shot; police ask for public's help

SHREVEPORT La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a gunman who shot a Shreveport parks employee Wednesday as he broke up a fight. The SPAR employee was shot in the upper body. Police say his injury is non-life threatening. The shooting happened outside of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Chimp Haven completes $20M expansion

KEITHVILLE, La. – Five years and $20 million in private donations later, Chimp Haven has successfully completed its Welcome Them Home campaign, creating the play corrals, forested habitats and facilities needed to provide sanctuary to more than 300 former research chimps living out their retirement at the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary.
KEITHVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy