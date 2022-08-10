Baltimore Ravens first-round pick center Tyler Linderbaum will be out the next few weeks. There’s good news on that front, though. Initially, it was reported as a reoccurrence of the Lisfranc injury he suffered in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl clash with Kentucky by NFL insider Ian Rapoport and others. Linderbaum previously hurt his foot in his final game at Iowa, the Hawkeyes’ Vrbo Citrus Bowl clash with Kentucky. As a result of the injury, Linderbaum missed a critical fourth-quarter drive against the Wildcats in Iowa’s 20-17 bowl loss. “That’s probably the worst part about it, I wasn’t out there for those three most...

