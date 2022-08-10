Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Arizona official issues cease-and-desist notice to Republican candidate: Stop telling people to steal our pens
The top prosecutor in Maricopa County, Arizona issued a cease-and-desist notice to a Republican candidate who has amplified voter fraud conspiracy theories and told supporters to steal pens from polling places on Election Day.Gail Golec, a GOP candidate for county supervisor, told her supporters on 2 August to take felt-tip pens provided at ballot boxes, echoing baseless election-related claims that ballots would not be counted if they are filled with other kinds of ink.Arizona emerged as a hotbed of election conspiracy theory activity in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Prominent election deniers running for the GOP nominations...
creators.com
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake was a television news anchor in Phoenix for decades. Now, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate bashes the media as propagandists and uses her on-air savvy to rally Trump supporters.
Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?
Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
Haberman confirms Trump habit that was bad for plumbing and his presidency
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman joins CNN’s New Day to reveal images backing up her reporting on former President Donald Trump’s habit of flushing key White House documents down the toilet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
Meghan McCain mourns Arizona going 'full blown MAGA' following primary election
Meghan McCain, an Arizona native, decried the results of the state's primary election on Wednesday, claiming the state has "gone full blown MAGA."
Trump media foes, allies agree FBI Mar-a-Lago raid may have clinched him 2024 Republican nomination
Media commentators ranging from Donald Trump's strongest foes to most fervent allies appeared in agreement on one thing Monday: the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home may have handed him the 2024 Republican nomination. The FBI executed a search warrant of the former president's Florida residence on Monday, stunning the...
Eric Trump's Golf Bag Drops Major Hint of 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump has not formally announced that he will be running in the 2024 election but teased he will make an announcement after the midterm elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jan 6 witness defiant after losing primary and standing up to Trump: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat’
The Arizona legislator who recently testified to the House January 6 select committee about ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election has no regrets about his actions despite losing Tuesday’s primary election to a Trump-endorsed challenger.Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his Republican primary for a state Senate seat in the eastern suburbs of Phoenix by a nearly two-to-one margin, bringing his political career to an apparent end due to the Grand Canyon State’s legislative term limits.But Mr Bowers told the Associated Press he would not change anything about his conduct over the last year and a...
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
Brian Kemp suggests he'd welcome Trump endorsement after former POTUS says he's mulling backing political foe
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suggested he would accept former President Trump's endorsement after Trump signaled he's considering backing his GOP foe going into the midterms. Appearing on "The Guy Benson Show," Kemp was asked whether he would welcome the former president's support. "Look, I want everybody's endorsement going into...
Comments / 2