ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
State
Connecticut State
City
Oconomowoc, WI
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Arizona official issues cease-and-desist notice to Republican candidate: Stop telling people to steal our pens

The top prosecutor in Maricopa County, Arizona issued a cease-and-desist notice to a Republican candidate who has amplified voter fraud conspiracy theories and told supporters to steal pens from polling places on Election Day.Gail Golec, a GOP candidate for county supervisor, told her supporters on 2 August to take felt-tip pens provided at ballot boxes, echoing baseless election-related claims that ballots would not be counted if they are filled with other kinds of ink.Arizona emerged as a hotbed of election conspiracy theory activity in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Prominent election deniers running for the GOP nominations...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Gop#Republican#Nbc News#Democratic#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Jan 6 witness defiant after losing primary and standing up to Trump: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat’

The Arizona legislator who recently testified to the House January 6 select committee about ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election has no regrets about his actions despite losing Tuesday’s primary election to a Trump-endorsed challenger.Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his Republican primary for a state Senate seat in the eastern suburbs of Phoenix by a nearly two-to-one margin, bringing his political career to an apparent end due to the Grand Canyon State’s legislative term limits.But Mr Bowers told the Associated Press he would not change anything about his conduct over the last year and a...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy