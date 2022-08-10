Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
2 dirt bikes crash in Brown County, injuring 3
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a dirt bike crash that seriously injured an adult and two minors Saturday in Brown County. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injuries. The...
WANE-TV
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news...
WANE-TV
‘Stranger Things’ star reveals enrollment in online classes at Purdue
It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is staying ever grateful, ever true to her “Stranger Things” character’s Indiana ties. The 18-year-old actress, who plays telekinetic phenom Eleven, revealed during an interview with Allure magazine that she was taking online courses at Purdue University in human services. “You...
Comments / 0