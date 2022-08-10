ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger

By SCOTT BAUER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to reporters March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”

Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters.

Soon after his victory, Vos lashed out at former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom he hired to investigate the 2020 election results under pressure from Trump. Vos has had a testy relationship with Gableman, who ended up endorsing Steen and campaigned for him, including appearing at a Friday rally that included Trump.

Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment to the state” and said “he embarrassed himself.” Vos said Assembly Republicans would meet next week to discuss Gableman’s investigation and what to do next. Five lawsuits are pending related to the investigation, which has cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million and which Vos put on hold earlier this year.

Asked if he regretted hiring Gableman, Vos paused, then said, “I’m going to have to think about that.”

Vos was first elected in 2004 and rose to become speaker in 2013. Vos has had a hand in every major Republican initiative over the last decade. Unofficial results show Vos beat Steen by just 260 votes, or less than 3 percentage points. No Democrats are running for the seat.

Vos, and the Republican agenda, has been largely blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers the past two years. Vos fell out of favor with Trump after he refused to push to decertify Biden’s win in Wisconsin. Vos, citing legal experts, said decertification was unconstitutional.

Steen ran on the platform of decertifying the election. Days before the primary, he touted his support for banning all birth control.

“This election was only about one topic. It was only about whether or not we could decertify the last election and overturn it,” Vos said. “This was only a referendum on overturning the election, which is unconstitutional.”

Vos’ win comes in the face of Trump-aligned challengers who have been defeating Republican incumbents across the country. Last week, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, Rusty Bowers, lost his bid for a state Senate seat after refusing then-President Trump’s pleas to help overturn the 2020 results and testifying before Congress about the efforts.

Nurse from WI
1d ago

I do have to agree on one thing with Vos. Decertifying the election results is unconstitutional and to think it's okay is EXTREMELY concerning.

T.J. loves America
1d ago

Republicans vote for who will do the best job not because of what Trump endorses, that's why Michaels got the nomination for governor. The communist media is a cult, don't be their followers.

angel5
1d ago

Only fraud if a Republican loses, I think that is the new motto for Republicans, right?

cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WEAU-TV 13

West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
The Associated Press

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Voters in Wisconsin have spoken. Now the counting begins | Local Government

Polls have closed in Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which will narrow the field of candidates running in multiple local and statewide races. At 8 pm Tuesday, the hard-fought battle between former Lt. gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., to see which Republican would take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall was being decided by the voters.
The Associated Press

Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates’ stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney outlasted two sharply conservative opponents in Tuesday’s primary to win the right to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. With both Republicans and Democrats using attorneys general offices across the country to attack opposing presidential administrations’ policies in court, the stakes are big. Toney and Kaul are both experienced prosecutors, which means their race could hinge on larger political issues, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said. For Kaul, that will likely mean hyping the lawsuit he filed seeking to undo an 1849 state law banning abortion.
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
The Associated Press

Indiana Rep. Walorski's work called "mission" during funeral

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Political leaders on Thursday honored Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana as a determined advocate for her beliefs during a funeral after she and three other people were killed in a highway crash last week. Numerous members of Congress were among several hundred mourners for the nearly two-hour service at Granger Community Church near Walorski’s northern Indiana home. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke about Walorski’s work as a Christian missionary in Romania with her husband, as the director of a local humane society and as a television news reporter before entering politics. “Tell you the truth, Jackie never had a job. She always had a purpose and a mission,” McCarthy said.
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
KIMT

Election skeptics advance in key Minnesota, Wisconsin races

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
wtmj.com

Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers joins Steve Scaffidi

Steve Scaffidi was joined in the WTMJ mobile studios at the Wisconsin state fair by Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers. Click below and hear what the Governor had to say in regards to the upcoming races, his plan for Wisconsin, and how he plans to help mnake Wisconsin a better place to live.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

