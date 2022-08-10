Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
mainstreetmaury.com
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
Lawsuit filed on behalf of six Tenn. children born opioid-dependent
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of six children in Davidson County who were born dependent on opioids as a result of "in utero exposure".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive
Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
cumberlandheights.org
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?
Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
Voters face 'Right to Work' addition to Tennessee constitution
On the November ballot, voters will see the push for changes in the Tennessee constitution. There's a push asking voters to "Vote Yes" on Amendment 1.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get $4,000 to lease field for dove hunting season in Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season and this year they are offering more money. The first segment of the dove season opens at noon on Thursday, September 1. To be leased, fields must be available for a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Comments / 0