ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Millersville, TN
Millersville, TN
Crime & Safety
Tennessee Lookout

Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive

Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
cumberlandheights.org

Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Intercourse#Sexual Relationship#Indictments#Sexual Acts#Violent Crime#White House Middle School#Millersville Detectives#The Latest Stories
CNN

In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?

Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOMI Owensboro

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy