Brownwood tennis team upended by state power Fredericksburg
MASON – After opening the season Wednesday with a pair of victories over Big Spring and Sweetwater, the Brownwood High tennis team ran into perennial state powerhouse Fredericksburg on Thursday and dropped a 17-2 decision. Notching the victories for Brownwood were Peter Le in No. 1 boys singles (6-0,...
Lady Lions Volleyball Season Begins – Lose to Wall, Defeat Llano
A roster filled with new faces gained valuable experience and confidence on the opening day of volleyball season Tuesday, as the Brownwood Lady Lions split their two matches at Warren Gym with Wall and Llano. After starting the day with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 loss to Wall, the Lady Lions...
Friday volleyball tournament schedules
The following are the Friday tournament volleyball schedules for the Brownwood Lady Lions (1-1), Early Lady Horns (1-0) and Bangs Lady Dragons (0-1): vs. Needville at 9:15 a.m. vs. Davenport at 10:30 a.m. vs. San Antonio Keystone at 1 p.m. Saturday (TBD) ***. Early at the Veribest tournament. vs. Grape...
Brownwood tennis opens season with wins over Big Spring, Sweetwater
ABILENE – The Brownwood High tennis team opened the season with a pair of victories at Rose Park Wednesday, edging Big Spring, 10-9, and trouncing Sweetwater, 18-1. In the victory over Sweetwater, the Lions swept all nine of their matches on the court. Tallying singles wins were No. 1...
2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout Sept. 3
The 2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Brownwood Middle School, beginning at 9 a.m. Now is the time for teams to sign up. Cost is $100 per team of four. There will be two brackets – one for 6th...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Goldthwaite Eagles
GOLDTHWAITE – In mid-April, former Goldthwaite assistant Andy Howard opted to return to the Eagle program as the head football coach after serving most recently as the offensive coordinator at Brownwood. For Howard, taking over at Goldthwaite marks his second opportunity as a head coach, as he guided Brady to a 14-18 record in three seasons, peaking at 8-3 in his final year of 2014.
Lions to receive early test from Region I in initial scrimmage against Decatur
A potential postseason preview awaits the Brownwood Lions, who kick off the scrimmage portion of the preseason Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. The JV and freshman teams will scrimmage on the opposite ends of the field at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads to take over the entire field at 6 p.m.
‘Meet the Lions’ slated for Aug. 15 at Gordon Wood Stadium
The annual ‘Meet the Lions’ event, signaling the start of a new school year, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Gordon Wood Stadium. Student-athletes and coaching staffs from the fall sports – football, volleyball, cross country and team tennis – will be introduced.
Hope from the Heart announces “Go Gold” fundraiser for Lions vs Glen Rose Football game on Sept. 16
The “Go Gold” T-shirt fundraiser supporting kids affected by childhood cancer is scheduled for the Brownwood Lions home game vs. Glen Rose on September 16. They are asking people to purchase shirts and wear them to the game in support of the cause. There will be a special presentation for the kids and their families during the game.
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Comanche Indians
COMANCHE – Head coach Jake Escobar’s first season back at his alma mater was a trying campaign for Comanche Indians football, but he’s hopeful the second year leads to greater successes. The Indians will have an advantage of being extremely familiar with their District 5-3A Division II mates, as the league did not change at all during the UIL’s biennial realignment in February.
Sherry Sue Lindsey
Sherry Sue Lindsey, age 70, of Brownwood formerly of Schulenburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Songbird Lodge. Graveside Services for Sherry will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.
Peggy Gamblin
Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.
Alice Fay James
Alice Fay James, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brown County 4-H News: Aug. 11
August 15 – Deadline to Submit Project Proficiency Award Form. 22 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs for Fall Validation. 27 – Brown County 4-H Awards and Kickoff Event at the Texas 4-H Center, Lake Brownwood. 29 – 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension...
Cross Plains teen succumbs to injuries following weekend vehicle accident
One of the two Cross Plains teen boys involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries. According to KTAB, Ryan Hopkins, who would have been a senior, passed away Monday. The other teen in the accident, Bentley Hall, is recovering from surgery on a broken...
Christian Women’s Job Corps classes begin Aug. 29
Christian Women’s Job Corps will offer Fall Classes August 29 through November 17. Classes are Monday and Thursday from 8:45 am until 3:00 pm. Classes include Bible Study, Bookkeeping, Math, English, Computers, Resume’ and Interview Building Skills, Budgeting and more. There is no cost to attend but you...
Kicks for Kids kicks off a new school year
Kicks for Kids is a program that takes donations from the Brown County community before the school year starts. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce asks the schools what shoe sizes they need, and then the Chamber delivers those shoes to the school counselors to disperse to students. A good turnout came for Kicks for Kids, with La Botana providing free meals for all who donate.
MICHAEL BUNKER: A Cup of Freedom
We locked the apartment and skirted the Tres Leches building and strolled up Brown and then past the gym and up the narrow street toward the courthouse. While some of the businesses are being fixed up and renovated or rebuilt and revitalized, others lie fallow, and you just hope someone will do something with them someday. Everything is someone’s memory.
Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County
According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
