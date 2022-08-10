Peggy Gayle (DeHay) Gamblin was born in Brownwood, Texas, to Ward and Mildred DeHay on August 30, 1943, just months before her father was KIA in WWII. She was raised in Brownwood and attended school in Early, Texas where she graduated High School in 1961. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard Payne University and her master’s degree at Tarleton State University. While in undergraduate college she met the love of her life, Billy Edward Gamblin. Peggy and Billy were married on August 29, 1964, in Brownwood.

