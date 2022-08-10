ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

Scorpion Updates Retro Belfast Helmet With Evo And Evo Carbon Options

City dwellers who depend on their two-wheelers to go around town have the choice to pare down on gear. Due to the extremely slow traffic speeds, riding in the city, especially in crowded and congested ones like those in Europe and Asia, might actually be safer than riding for sport or pleasure. However, due to the intense heat, it is imperative to wear breathable, light-weight riding gear.
BICYCLES
RideApart

HP Corse Has A Shiny New Exhaust Pipe For The Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini is considered by many as a boutique motorcycle manufacturer known for its eccentric yet stylish two-wheelers. When it launched the X-Cape, however, it proved that it was indeed capable of executing a fine example following a tried and tested formula. Although not attaining the same level of popularity as its mainstream contemporaries, there's no denying that the X-Cape 650 can hold its own in the middleweight enduro-ADV segment.
CARS
RideApart

Royal Enfield Has Eyes Set On Launching Electric Motorcycles By 2026

Royal Enfield is considered by many as one of the most promising up and coming manufacturers in the industry. It's always had a laidback air about it, with the overall motorcycling experience taking precedence over sheer performance and technology. The brand's most recent model release, the Hunter 350, along with all its other models, really, is a testament to this.
CARS
RideApart

Kawasaki Showcases Electric And Hybrid Prototypes At Suzuka

Kawasaki’s hybrid-electric motorcycle project dates back to November, 2020. The brand’s all-electric prototype is even longer in the tooth, debuting at EICMA 2019. After rationing breadcrumbs to the public for nearly three years, Team Green surprised the crowd at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit by rolling out near-production versions of both electric platforms.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
CarBuzz.com

After Drifting A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Keiichi Tsuchiya Calls American Muscle Cars Dangerous

Ask any drifting enthusiast, and they will tell you that the 'Drift King' is the undisputed boss of drifting in the world. Japanese race car driver Keiichi Tsuchiya got the name as he was one of the pioneers of getting around racing circuits and mountain passes sideways in a cloud of tire smoke. At the same time, he has been in multiple racing series, including the top form of racing in Japan, the Super GT (formerly known as Japan Grand Touring Championships or JGTC). So who better than to tackle the current 797-all-American horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye before it gets over 900 horsepower on E85 next year?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS
RideApart

Italian Custom Shop Molds Moto Guzzi V85 TT Into A Sexy Scrambler

Custom shop Officine Rossopuro is no stranger to Moto Guzzis. The Italian garage specializes in Guzzis old and new, but Mandello Del Lario's latest adventure bike, the V85 TT, presented a new challenge for founder Filippo Barbacane. Released in 2019, the V85 catered to an underserved crowd within the adventure...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake Lines#Disc Brake#Vehicles#Swiss Army Knife#Moto
RideApart

Take A Close Look At The First-Ever Triumph Daytona In Person

For fans of British automotive history, the British Motor Museum located in Warwickshire, England, is a must-visit. Although it’s mainly stuck to cars for most of its history, a new exhibition called the Legendary Daytona Motorcycle—crafted in collaboration with Triumph—is currently on display in August, 2022. While...
ACCIDENTS
RideApart

Is Honda Cooking Up A New And Improved Activa Scooter?

Honda India has teased yet another model on its website just after the release of its brand-new naked streetfighter, the CB300F. Honda is likely targeting the entry-level commuter category once more with an improved version of its wildly successful Activa scooter, based on the teaser image, which depicts zoomed-in shots of a scooter bearing an uncanny resemblance to the affrodable scooter.
CARS
RideApart

Ducati’s Profits Jump By 15 Percent In First Six Months Of 2022

For months, resource shortages, supply chain breakdowns, and rising inflation have hampered the global economy. After enjoying historic sales numbers during the pandemic, many motorcycle manufacturers plummetted back down to Earth in the first half of 2022. Somehow, Ducati has avoided the meteoric fortunes of its competitors, posting a 15-percent profit in the first six months of 2022.
BUSINESS
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
RideApart

Yamaha Brazil Brings The Thunder With 2023 Fazer FZ25 Thor Edition

Marvel released the fourth installment of its Thor series with Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022. Yamaha previous celebrated Marvel films with its Fazer FZ25 model, outfitting the quarter-liter naked bike in Black Panther and Captain Marvel liveries. Now, the platform will bear the God of Thunder’s iconic colors with the 2023 Fazer FZ25 Thor Edition.
CARS
RideApart

Ola Set To Debut Its "Greenest EV Ever Made" On August 15, 2022

On August 15, Ola Electric plans to introduce a brand-new electric product. This new EV could be an upgraded version of the S1 e-scooter that is already available for purchase. Despite being relatively new to the market, the Ola S1 electric scooter has gotten generally favorable reviews because of its low cost and accessible yet high-end features.
CARS
RideApart

Belgian Gear Maker Richa Releases Brooklyn 2 Riding Pants

Some motorcyclists find it more convenient to avoid donning motorcycle-specific pants. It makes perfect sense that riding apparel, especially large touring and adventure apparel, may be stiflingly hot and heavy. Your legs, however, are frequently the first part of your body to make contact with the ground or another vehicle in a crash. It is therefore best to always wear complete protection.
APPAREL
Motorious

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Is Practically New

The 1990s were a time most notably recognized for seemingly constant innovation within the world of performance vehicles in the automotive industry. In America you had the birth of the LS engine, in Germany BMW was kicking tail and taking names, while in Japan they were making some of the most culturally significant models of their time. However, one area most people usually leave out of the conversation is Britain, home to brands like JAguar. This particular vehicle is a reminder of why you should never let your guard down when racing against a British automobile.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Bought Sight Unseen: 1980 Toyota Pickup Built for Overlanding

When Toyota hit North America with its first 4x4 pickup in 1979, the compact pickup caught the eye of four-wheelers nationwide, who loved its clean lines, solid front axle, leaf springs, two-speed T-case, four- or five-speed manual transmission, and fuel-efficient 20R 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Those were the very attributes that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motorious

Ferrari's Most Visceral Supercar Selling At Mecum Monterey

This has only 15,542 miles on the clock and is known as “One of the most authentic F40s he's ever judged”. The Ferrari F40 is one of the world's most excellent Italian sports cars to ever race in the international circuits. With an incredibly unique style, bountiful performance, and a beautiful exhaust note, this vehicle jumped to the top of the sales charts for exotic supercars across the globe. Nowadays, these cars have become extremely rare as they had a very low production number initially and have since been increasing in value and desirability. This incredible collectability has made it extremely difficult to find these cars on the market if you don't already know someone looking to sell their F40. Luckily, this car helps to ease that issue as it is currently looking for a new owner to take this vehicle to new limits of Ferrari performance.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy