RideApart
Scorpion Updates Retro Belfast Helmet With Evo And Evo Carbon Options
City dwellers who depend on their two-wheelers to go around town have the choice to pare down on gear. Due to the extremely slow traffic speeds, riding in the city, especially in crowded and congested ones like those in Europe and Asia, might actually be safer than riding for sport or pleasure. However, due to the intense heat, it is imperative to wear breathable, light-weight riding gear.
RideApart
HP Corse Has A Shiny New Exhaust Pipe For The Moto Morini X-Cape
Moto Morini is considered by many as a boutique motorcycle manufacturer known for its eccentric yet stylish two-wheelers. When it launched the X-Cape, however, it proved that it was indeed capable of executing a fine example following a tried and tested formula. Although not attaining the same level of popularity as its mainstream contemporaries, there's no denying that the X-Cape 650 can hold its own in the middleweight enduro-ADV segment.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Has Eyes Set On Launching Electric Motorcycles By 2026
Royal Enfield is considered by many as one of the most promising up and coming manufacturers in the industry. It's always had a laidback air about it, with the overall motorcycling experience taking precedence over sheer performance and technology. The brand's most recent model release, the Hunter 350, along with all its other models, really, is a testament to this.
RideApart
Kawasaki Showcases Electric And Hybrid Prototypes At Suzuka
Kawasaki’s hybrid-electric motorcycle project dates back to November, 2020. The brand’s all-electric prototype is even longer in the tooth, debuting at EICMA 2019. After rationing breadcrumbs to the public for nearly three years, Team Green surprised the crowd at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit by rolling out near-production versions of both electric platforms.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
After Drifting A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Keiichi Tsuchiya Calls American Muscle Cars Dangerous
Ask any drifting enthusiast, and they will tell you that the 'Drift King' is the undisputed boss of drifting in the world. Japanese race car driver Keiichi Tsuchiya got the name as he was one of the pioneers of getting around racing circuits and mountain passes sideways in a cloud of tire smoke. At the same time, he has been in multiple racing series, including the top form of racing in Japan, the Super GT (formerly known as Japan Grand Touring Championships or JGTC). So who better than to tackle the current 797-all-American horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye before it gets over 900 horsepower on E85 next year?
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
RideApart
Italian Custom Shop Molds Moto Guzzi V85 TT Into A Sexy Scrambler
Custom shop Officine Rossopuro is no stranger to Moto Guzzis. The Italian garage specializes in Guzzis old and new, but Mandello Del Lario's latest adventure bike, the V85 TT, presented a new challenge for founder Filippo Barbacane. Released in 2019, the V85 catered to an underserved crowd within the adventure...
RideApart
Take A Close Look At The First-Ever Triumph Daytona In Person
For fans of British automotive history, the British Motor Museum located in Warwickshire, England, is a must-visit. Although it’s mainly stuck to cars for most of its history, a new exhibition called the Legendary Daytona Motorcycle—crafted in collaboration with Triumph—is currently on display in August, 2022. While...
RideApart
Is Honda Cooking Up A New And Improved Activa Scooter?
Honda India has teased yet another model on its website just after the release of its brand-new naked streetfighter, the CB300F. Honda is likely targeting the entry-level commuter category once more with an improved version of its wildly successful Activa scooter, based on the teaser image, which depicts zoomed-in shots of a scooter bearing an uncanny resemblance to the affrodable scooter.
RideApart
Ducati’s Profits Jump By 15 Percent In First Six Months Of 2022
For months, resource shortages, supply chain breakdowns, and rising inflation have hampered the global economy. After enjoying historic sales numbers during the pandemic, many motorcycle manufacturers plummetted back down to Earth in the first half of 2022. Somehow, Ducati has avoided the meteoric fortunes of its competitors, posting a 15-percent profit in the first six months of 2022.
8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion
An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
Dramatic moment a Russian nuclear 'shark' sub was spotted Norway's coast after being shadowed by RAF's submarine hunter
This was the dramatic moment a Russian nuclear sub was spotted off the coast of Norway after being shadowed by the RAF’s ‘submarine hunter’, a Poseidon P-8 patrol aircraft. The Akula (shark) class vessel was initially submerged as the British air patrol and a fleet of Norwegian...
RideApart
Yamaha Brazil Brings The Thunder With 2023 Fazer FZ25 Thor Edition
Marvel released the fourth installment of its Thor series with Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022. Yamaha previous celebrated Marvel films with its Fazer FZ25 model, outfitting the quarter-liter naked bike in Black Panther and Captain Marvel liveries. Now, the platform will bear the God of Thunder’s iconic colors with the 2023 Fazer FZ25 Thor Edition.
RideApart
Ola Set To Debut Its "Greenest EV Ever Made" On August 15, 2022
On August 15, Ola Electric plans to introduce a brand-new electric product. This new EV could be an upgraded version of the S1 e-scooter that is already available for purchase. Despite being relatively new to the market, the Ola S1 electric scooter has gotten generally favorable reviews because of its low cost and accessible yet high-end features.
RideApart
Belgian Gear Maker Richa Releases Brooklyn 2 Riding Pants
Some motorcyclists find it more convenient to avoid donning motorcycle-specific pants. It makes perfect sense that riding apparel, especially large touring and adventure apparel, may be stiflingly hot and heavy. Your legs, however, are frequently the first part of your body to make contact with the ground or another vehicle in a crash. It is therefore best to always wear complete protection.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Is Practically New
The 1990s were a time most notably recognized for seemingly constant innovation within the world of performance vehicles in the automotive industry. In America you had the birth of the LS engine, in Germany BMW was kicking tail and taking names, while in Japan they were making some of the most culturally significant models of their time. However, one area most people usually leave out of the conversation is Britain, home to brands like JAguar. This particular vehicle is a reminder of why you should never let your guard down when racing against a British automobile.
MotorTrend Magazine
Bought Sight Unseen: 1980 Toyota Pickup Built for Overlanding
When Toyota hit North America with its first 4x4 pickup in 1979, the compact pickup caught the eye of four-wheelers nationwide, who loved its clean lines, solid front axle, leaf springs, two-speed T-case, four- or five-speed manual transmission, and fuel-efficient 20R 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Those were the very attributes that...
Ferrari's Most Visceral Supercar Selling At Mecum Monterey
This has only 15,542 miles on the clock and is known as “One of the most authentic F40s he's ever judged”. The Ferrari F40 is one of the world's most excellent Italian sports cars to ever race in the international circuits. With an incredibly unique style, bountiful performance, and a beautiful exhaust note, this vehicle jumped to the top of the sales charts for exotic supercars across the globe. Nowadays, these cars have become extremely rare as they had a very low production number initially and have since been increasing in value and desirability. This incredible collectability has made it extremely difficult to find these cars on the market if you don't already know someone looking to sell their F40. Luckily, this car helps to ease that issue as it is currently looking for a new owner to take this vehicle to new limits of Ferrari performance.
