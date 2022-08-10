This has only 15,542 miles on the clock and is known as “One of the most authentic F40s he's ever judged”. The Ferrari F40 is one of the world's most excellent Italian sports cars to ever race in the international circuits. With an incredibly unique style, bountiful performance, and a beautiful exhaust note, this vehicle jumped to the top of the sales charts for exotic supercars across the globe. Nowadays, these cars have become extremely rare as they had a very low production number initially and have since been increasing in value and desirability. This incredible collectability has made it extremely difficult to find these cars on the market if you don't already know someone looking to sell their F40. Luckily, this car helps to ease that issue as it is currently looking for a new owner to take this vehicle to new limits of Ferrari performance.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO