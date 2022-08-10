Read full article on original website
Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish
Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
College Football News
Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch
Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Nebraska (0-0), Northwestern (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
thecomeback.com
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
College Football News
College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 0 2022
College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 0 of the season. Click on each game for the preview and prediction (coming) Nebraska vs Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland) 12:30 pm, FOX. Line: Nebraska -12.5, o/u: 50.5. – CFN Week 0 Experts Picks: College. Idaho State at...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal
Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated
Watching a team go undefeated in college football is something we've seen with some regularity over the course of the 21st century. So far, 19 teams have run the table since 2000, with Alabama being the most recent, going 13-0 in 2020 en route to a College Football Playoff national title. But ...
The Pac-12 will survive
We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
Recruiting roundup: Oregon Ducks poised to add 5-star basketball recruit; Which school recruited best QB-RB duo?
A staggering number of the nation's top quarterbacks and running backs are already off the board, mirroring a trend of early commitments across the college football recruiting landscape. That means big-time prospects are locking in their commitments at a record pace, including some big ...
ESPN Rejects $380M Per Year Offer, Gives Up Big Ten Media Rights
As negotiations for the Big Ten media rights package wrap up, it looks like the conference will end its partnership with ESPN after four decades. The worldwide leader in sports reportedly rejected an offer that would cost $380 million a year for seven years, a source confirmed to FOS. Instead, the Big Ten’s football and basketball rights will go to a combination of FOX, NBC, CBS, and a yet-to-be-named streamer.
Greg McElroy names top five best offensive coordinators heading into 2022
Contrary to what Georgia did last season, offense is still the preferred method to win in college football. Even the Bulldogs boasted a Top-10 offense that scored 38.6 points per game of their own. The last team to win it all without a Top-10 offense was Alabama in 2017 who still scored 37.1 a contest. All in all, scoring is paramount and, with that in mind, Greg McElroy recently broke down the best offensive play callers in the sport.
College Football News
Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch
Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Florida Atlantic (0-0), Charlotte (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Greg McElroy believes big issue stands in Michigan's way for 2022 season
Michigan had a banner year last season, finally beating rival Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship. As the Wolverines try to repeat that success, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said they have one big thing standing in its way. This year, The Game is in Columbus — and the...
Five Big 12 football coaches with the most to prove in 2022
Excitement is building as the 2022 College football season is less than a month away. The new season features a much different Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU all have new head coaches taking over the helm. Year one is crucial for each of the new hires to set the tone for the future at their respective programs.
Latest College Football Playoff odds per Tipico Sportsbook
The countdown to the beginning of the 2022 college football season is less than a month away. This means the showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is on the horizon. Perhaps this game could go a long way in determining whether or not the...
