Logan, UT

The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Nebraska (0-0), Northwestern (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal

Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

ESPN Rejects $380M Per Year Offer, Gives Up Big Ten Media Rights

As negotiations for the Big Ten media rights package wrap up, it looks like the conference will end its partnership with ESPN after four decades. The worldwide leader in sports reportedly rejected an offer that would cost $380 million a year for seven years, a source confirmed to FOS. Instead, the Big Ten’s football and basketball rights will go to a combination of FOX, NBC, CBS, and a yet-to-be-named streamer.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Greg McElroy names top five best offensive coordinators heading into 2022

Contrary to what Georgia did last season, offense is still the preferred method to win in college football. Even the Bulldogs boasted a Top-10 offense that scored 38.6 points per game of their own. The last team to win it all without a Top-10 offense was Alabama in 2017 who still scored 37.1 a contest. All in all, scoring is paramount and, with that in mind, Greg McElroy recently broke down the best offensive play callers in the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS

