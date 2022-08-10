Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November

Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican strategy against Gov Evers: Focus on his choices
(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are offering a glimpse at their strategy for this fall's campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said Evers will be tough to beat in November because he hasn’t screwed-up in years. “I think the contrast...
voiceofalexandria.com
Jenson, Schultz, Simon win Minnesota primaries
(The Center Square) – Some results for Minnesota’s primary election show clear winners, while other races are not yet complete. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, will face Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker. In the GOP attorney general race, the state GOP-endorsed Jim Schultz beat...
voiceofalexandria.com
UPDATE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks courts to allow ban on abortions at 6 weeks to go into effect
DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy – often before the woman knows she is pregnant – if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted. Reynolds filed a motion Thursday asking a state court to lift...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans kick off primary election
(The Center Square) – Minnesotans head to the polls to determine which people, ranging from partisan governor candidates to sheriffs and other elected positions, will advance to the November final ballot. Most polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Governor. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a relatively...
voiceofalexandria.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to this Sioux City grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an exterminator, remove all of the food and clean the building. (Photo via Google Earth) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, four, nine, fifteen, twenty-three)
voiceofalexandria.com
Portion of upper Big Hole River entirely closed to fishing due to low flows
WISDOM, Mont. - Wildlife officials are entirely closing a portion of the upper Big Hole River to fishing starting Thursday night due to low flows. The closure impacts the river's confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River upstream to Saginaw Bridge, and goes into effect 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
