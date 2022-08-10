Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It’s been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO