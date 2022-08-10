ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix

3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Top Phoenix PD chiefs used secret messaging app

PHOENIX — Executive members of the Phoenix Police Department including Chief Jeri Williams used an encrypted phone app that allows users to secretly send and receive text messages without creating a permanent record of the conversations. Multiple sources with knowledge of the practice also said multiple assistant chiefs were...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit

Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix welcomes interim police chief

City Manager Jeff Barton selected Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department, to serve as the Phoenix Police Department interim police chief starting Sept. 12, 2022. In May of this year, current Police Chief Jeri Williams informed city leadership of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
MESA, AZ
12 News

Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges

PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Local small business products head to Walmart shelves

Local small business products head to Walmart shelves
CHANDLER, AZ
West Valley View

Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies

A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
biztoc.com

Docs and sources detail how two men in Phoenix, Arizona ran one of the largest known YouTube music royalty scams, leading to a wire fraud indictment and more

It was hard to miss Jose “Chenel” Medina Teran driving a lime-green Lamborghini Aventador around West Phoenix. With its butterfly doors and leather interior, the garish sports car, which costs upward of $390,000 new, could often be spotted parked outside nightclubs, restaurants and even Walmart. For locals, it served as a quasi-tracking device for Teran’s whereabouts and was a neon reminder of his sudden, outsize wealth. “You knew where he was eating [by where] he was parked,” says Ricardo (a pseudonym to protect his identity), an accomplished entrepreneur in the Arizona city’s growing Latin music business.
PHOENIX, AZ

