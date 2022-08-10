Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
AZFamily
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
AZFamily
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's unacceptable behavior': Street racing causing fatal accidents in Phoenix
PHOENIX — New photos from Phoenix police show the devastation after four people were killed as a result of street racing in north Phoenix. One of the victims, was a 28-year-old Lyft driver, Terry Hill. He had two passengers in his car when they were hit by a Toyota Camry racing a dark-colored sedan. Hill's car burst into flames, killing everyone inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
12news.com
'Never heard of anything like this': Unauthorized weed shop in Phoenix hiding guns and selling mushrooms
PHOENIX — Three people have been arrested for their involvement in an illegal recreational marijuana dispensary in Phoenix, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies say. Investigators believe Korporate Smoke located on 16th Street and Southern Avenue was selling unsafe weed to unsuspecting customers who thought it was a legitimate business.
ABC 15 News
Top Phoenix PD chiefs used secret messaging app
PHOENIX — Executive members of the Phoenix Police Department including Chief Jeri Williams used an encrypted phone app that allows users to secretly send and receive text messages without creating a permanent record of the conversations. Multiple sources with knowledge of the practice also said multiple assistant chiefs were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police 'dismantle' Mexican drug trafficking operation, department says
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said its Drug Enforcement Bureau "dismantled" a trafficking operation based in Mexico after the investigation first began in 2021. The investigation also led to "the indictment of 14 members of the drug trafficking organization." The following items were seized:. Over 517,000 fentanyl pills. About...
AZFamily
Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit
Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It’s been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.
AZFamily
Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix welcomes interim police chief
City Manager Jeff Barton selected Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department, to serve as the Phoenix Police Department interim police chief starting Sept. 12, 2022. In May of this year, current Police Chief Jeri Williams informed city leadership of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
Phoenix school district employees indicted for fraud, forgery charges
PHOENIX — Two former employees of the Wilson Elementary School District have been indicted by a grand jury for fraud and forgery charges. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Ryan Mariano and April Childs each allegedly deposited unauthorized district checks into their personal bank accounts between 2018 and 2020.
AZFamily
Local small business products head to Walmart shelves
A Chandler man said he didn't get the rest of his deposit for his old apartment so he called On Your Side. Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. It’s been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet...
West Valley View
Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies
A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
AZFamily
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
fox10phoenix.com
Apache Junction community rallies around police officer's family as wife battles rare disease
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - An 11-year veteran of the Apache Junction Police Department known for helping others in the community is fighting a battle of his own. Officer Josh DuPont's wife, Sarah, suffers from a disease known as Susac Syndrome. "It’s a very rare autoimmune disease," said Sarah. "They say...
biztoc.com
Docs and sources detail how two men in Phoenix, Arizona ran one of the largest known YouTube music royalty scams, leading to a wire fraud indictment and more
It was hard to miss Jose “Chenel” Medina Teran driving a lime-green Lamborghini Aventador around West Phoenix. With its butterfly doors and leather interior, the garish sports car, which costs upward of $390,000 new, could often be spotted parked outside nightclubs, restaurants and even Walmart. For locals, it served as a quasi-tracking device for Teran’s whereabouts and was a neon reminder of his sudden, outsize wealth. “You knew where he was eating [by where] he was parked,” says Ricardo (a pseudonym to protect his identity), an accomplished entrepreneur in the Arizona city’s growing Latin music business.
AZFamily
Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee...
Comments / 1