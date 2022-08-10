Read full article on original website
Wunderlich’s BMW F750 and 850 GS fairings come with extra storage
Space comes at a premium on motorcycles, and avid adventurers, daily riders, and cross-country tourers can never have enough on the bike. This time around, Wunderlich has a new product for the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. No, it’s not another set of...
Yamaha's Motolator Lets You Dial In Your Bike's Ergonomics Perfectly
It goes without saying that motorcycle design is a difficult, time-consuming task. While there are "templates," such as different body styles, that manufactures can follow, it's almost impossible to come up with the perfect, one-size-fits-all machine. This is where the vast aftermarket comes into play, where riders can opt for taller seats, adjustable foot pegs, handlebars at different heights, and so on.
Life With UBCO 2X2 ADV: Happy Trails
It’s hard not to get overly excited about the possibilities of a 2WD motorbike, isn’t it? Even if it’s a low-speed machine, the fact that the UBCO 2x2 ADV comes with both AWD and those great knobby tires is kind of exciting on its own. You can nearly feel the cautious optimism bubbling just underneath those words, can’t you?
