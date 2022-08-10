2022 marks the 75th Anniversary for Santa Fe Importers, a 3rd generation family-run Italian deli and market. LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.

