Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury. Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He […] The post Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak
Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
Sandy Alcantara roughed up in eighth inning as Phillies rally to beat Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara was cruising against the Philadelphia Phillies, well on his way to what could have been his fourth complete game of the season — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in MLB since 2017.
Phillies face Marlins in search of eighth straight win
Keith Hernandez might not be a fan, but the Philadelphia Phillies are slowly winning over other skeptics with their play
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
