Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury. Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He […] The post Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
