Friday Night Blitz Previews : Floyd County Buffaloes
FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) — Our latest Friday Night Blitz preview is on deck. Wednesday night we take a trip down to far Southwest Virginia for a preview of the Floyd County Buffaloes. The 2022 season for the Buffaloes features the team coming off a playoff berth. The Buffaloes are...
Roanoke, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Giles High School football team will have a game with Hidden Valley High School on August 11, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Pry decides on when he will name the Hokies starting quarterback
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon on the Virginia Tech campus it was Hokie football media day. Media members got a chance to ask questions to the coaches and players. There was one big development that came out of media day. Head coach Brent Pry said Wednesday, hopes to name a starting quarterback sometime next week! That battle for the quarterback position will come down to former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown and former Marshall starter Grant Wells.
Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster
As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
Former Elon and Virginia Tech Infielder Ally Repko Begins Coaching Career
Ally Repko has been hired as the new assistant coach at UVA Wise, the school announced on Tuesday. A Virginia native, Repko spent four years playing at Elon before spending her ‘super senior’ year at Virginia Tech during the 2022 season. While at Elon during her undergraduate career,...
Patrick & Henry hires Ferrum coach as assistant athletic director; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help us fund an education reporter. * * *. Patrick & Henry hires assistant athletic director. Patrick & Henry Community College has hired Ruthanne...
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
Large police presence near Roanoke Co. elementary school
A number of police officers are currently gathered near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County. We're still working to learn more about this incident, but WFXR News' Kara Thompson was live as the situation unfolded.
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia
Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
