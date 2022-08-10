ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Previews : Floyd County Buffaloes

FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) — Our latest Friday Night Blitz preview is on deck. Wednesday night we take a trip down to far Southwest Virginia for a preview of the Floyd County Buffaloes. The 2022 season for the Buffaloes features the team coming off a playoff berth. The Buffaloes are...
FLOYD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pry decides on when he will name the Hokies starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon on the Virginia Tech campus it was Hokie football media day. Media members got a chance to ask questions to the coaches and players. There was one big development that came out of media day. Head coach Brent Pry said Wednesday, hopes to name a starting quarterback sometime next week! That battle for the quarterback position will come down to former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown and former Marshall starter Grant Wells.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster

As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Dublin, VA
Pulaski County, VA
Pulaski, VA
Pulaski County, VA
Pulaski County, VA
247Sports

2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech

With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
BLACKSBURG, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mark Dixon
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
#Previews#American Football#Night Blitz#Cougars
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
Fast Casual

Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia

Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
DUBLIN, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

