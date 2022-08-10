HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.

