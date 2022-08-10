Read full article on original website
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
'Machete-wielding' man arrested after incident in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening following an incident with a machete in Chinatown, Monday night. The incident happened on North Beretania Street, between Maunakea Street and River Street, just before 10 p.m.
