Glendale, AZ

AZFamily

Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 17. However, the driver then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say the man crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and the man ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bicyclist dies after being run over by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being run over by a car on Thursday. The deadly accident happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback, and the bicyclist died from his injuries at the hospital. The victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, had...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

The owners of Elmer's Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a deadly crash has closed portions of a major road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard after a car reportedly hit a person. Police say the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thief ransacks beloved, family-owned Chandler restaurant

Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Jeremiah Washington was getting clothes out of the trunk when the driver, Jerry Hernandez, reportedly drove into him.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say. Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.
AZFamily

Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash along a busy stretch of road in the Alhambra neighborhood. Officers were called out to the area of 27th and Grand avenues after a report of a two-vehicle crash sometime early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, later identified as Joshua Telmo, seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Video from the scene showed extensive front-end damage on a Toyota Prius and the overturned motorcycle with serious damage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
MESA, AZ

