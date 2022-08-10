PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 17. However, the driver then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say the man crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and the man ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO