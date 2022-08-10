Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 17. However, the driver then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say the man crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and the man ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
fox10phoenix.com
Bicyclist dies after being run over by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being run over by a car on Thursday. The deadly accident happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback, and the bicyclist died from his injuries at the hospital. The victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, had...
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
Bicyclist dead after being hit by vehicle near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road
A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in west Phoenix early Thursday morning.
AZFamily
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
AZFamily
Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a deadly crash has closed portions of a major road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard after a car reportedly hit a person. Police say the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
KTAR.com
Police seek help finding suspect in carjacking, shooting at Target parking lot in Peoria
PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen in a Target parking lot in Peoria on Monday, authorities said. The male suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the department store near 91st and Northern avenues and shot him in his leg, the Peoria Police Department said.
AZFamily
Thief ransacks beloved, family-owned Chandler restaurant
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Jeremiah Washington was getting clothes out of the trunk when the driver, Jerry Hernandez, reportedly drove into him. Phoenix Police seeing increase in applicants due to...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say. Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
AZFamily
Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
fox10phoenix.com
DPS trooper helps veteran with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway. The incident happened on Aug. 7 along Interstate 17 near Greenway when an elderly man was riding a scooter and the battery died. Trooper Lucas Adams arrived...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash along a busy stretch of road in the Alhambra neighborhood. Officers were called out to the area of 27th and Grand avenues after a report of a two-vehicle crash sometime early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, later identified as Joshua Telmo, seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Video from the scene showed extensive front-end damage on a Toyota Prius and the overturned motorcycle with serious damage.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
Comments / 3