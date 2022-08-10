As far as first impressions go, Liatama Amisone's to prep football fans over the weekend was about as good as they come. In his very first varsity game, the Kapolei quarterback passed for 234 yards and seven touchdowns in his team's 70-0 rout of visiting Kealakehe on a blistering hot afternoon at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex Saturday. Amisone, a 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore completed all 16 of his passes and also scored another touchdown on his only rushing attempt of the game.

