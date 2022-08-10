Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Restaurant Association expands ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has announced the expansion of its ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball and soccer teams. Running through September 23, local restaurants like Giovanni Pastrami, Zippy’s, and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will take turns providing one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to access the Blue Angels air show
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks the return of high school football in the islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest episode of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and guest host Cienna Pilotin talk about the return of high school football to the islands!. Cienna and Kyle break down the opening weekend of the Hawaii high school football calendar which included some big...
KITV.com
UPDATE | Honolulu Little League now one win away from playing in World Series
Honolulu Little League will play Sidewinder Little League of Arizona this Friday in the championship game of the West Region tournament. The team from Arizona beat Tri-City Little League of Northern California during Wednesday's elimination game 8-1.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
scoringlive.com
Amisone dazzled in varsity debut for Hurricanes Saturday
As far as first impressions go, Liatama Amisone's to prep football fans over the weekend was about as good as they come. In his very first varsity game, the Kapolei quarterback passed for 234 yards and seven touchdowns in his team's 70-0 rout of visiting Kealakehe on a blistering hot afternoon at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex Saturday. Amisone, a 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore completed all 16 of his passes and also scored another touchdown on his only rushing attempt of the game.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Walking 200 miles in 6 weeks: Avid hiker finishes ‘daunting task’ of mapping Hawaii trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tony Barnhill hiked 35 of Hawaii’s popular trails and it wasn’t for sightseeing. He was surveying. “It was a daunting task because I had so little time to do it,” he said. The trail runner and map maker covered the trails in six weeks,...
KITV.com
Kaimana Beach's Hawaiian Monk seal pup finally named -- by elementary school students
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaimana Beach's newest Hawaiian Monk seal pup officially has a name. Nearly 100 fourth graders attending Waikiki Elementary voted and decided upon the name Koalani, meaning 'heavenly warrior'.
Hawaii monk seal, PO8, is gifted his name
Rocky, the monk seal's, newest pup has been named after his independence and curiosity.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
momswhothink.com
The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
dailyadvent.com
Yireh Offers Summer Style Through Ethically Made Island Wear
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yireh is providing elegant and effortless island wear designed to empower and encourage women. While studying abroad in Indonesia, local designer Emily Jaime is bringing her inspiration from overseas to Hawaii, in the form of island apparel and accessories. “I met a family of artisans who I became close...
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch native opens Hawai’i’s first flagship location for line of all-electric two-wheel vehicles
NIU Honolulu offers mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters and e-bikes. 2004 Antioch High grad Nathan Bingham inspiring others to “Make Life Electric”. Honolulu, HI — NIU (pronounced “NEW”) Technologies, the world’s leading provider of smart and eco-friendly two-wheelers, officially opened its first flagship store in Kaimuki in Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu in Hawai’i. With gas prices soaring at an average of $5.40 per gallon in the Hawaiʻi islands, Nathan Bingham, owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales (see related article), proudly partners with NIU Technologies to bring Hawaiʻi a more cost-effective, alternative mode of transportation. Featuring all-new electric mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters, and e-bikes, NIU provides riders a stylish, more convenient, and economical way to travel in Hawaiʻi.
KITV.com
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
mypearlcity.com
Close Encounter at the Pearl City Shopping Center
Check out who made a special stop at Sunday’s Pearl City Shopping Center 808 Craft & Gift Fair. You just never know who you’re going to encounter at the craft fair? (I wonder what they bought for the journey home). Photo by Barry Villamil | barry@mypearlcity.com.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, people took up new hobbies or rekindled old ones. One of them was gardening. Now the city’s community gardens are bursting at the seams and more than 1,000 people are on the waiting list to get a plot of their own, said Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota.
Celebrity Dog Day in Hawaii: Help make Paige feel like a star
While she may be in her golden years, Paige is young at heart and brimming with personality -- and she absolutely loves human affection!
Trade winds expected to strengthen through Thursday
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
