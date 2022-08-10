ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Restaurant Association expands ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has announced the expansion of its ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball and soccer teams. Running through September 23, local restaurants like Giovanni Pastrami, Zippy’s, and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will take turns providing one...
How to access the Blue Angels air show

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

Amisone dazzled in varsity debut for Hurricanes Saturday

As far as first impressions go, Liatama Amisone's to prep football fans over the weekend was about as good as they come. In his very first varsity game, the Kapolei quarterback passed for 234 yards and seven touchdowns in his team's 70-0 rout of visiting Kealakehe on a blistering hot afternoon at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex Saturday. Amisone, a 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore completed all 16 of his passes and also scored another touchdown on his only rushing attempt of the game.
The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Yireh Offers Summer Style Through Ethically Made Island Wear

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yireh is providing elegant and effortless island wear designed to empower and encourage women. While studying abroad in Indonesia, local designer Emily Jaime is bringing her inspiration from overseas to Hawaii, in the form of island apparel and accessories. “I met a family of artisans who I became close...
Antioch native opens Hawai’i’s first flagship location for line of all-electric two-wheel vehicles

NIU Honolulu offers mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters and e-bikes. 2004 Antioch High grad Nathan Bingham inspiring others to “Make Life Electric”. Honolulu, HI — NIU (pronounced “NEW”) Technologies, the world’s leading provider of smart and eco-friendly two-wheelers, officially opened its first flagship store in Kaimuki in Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu in Hawai’i. With gas prices soaring at an average of $5.40 per gallon in the Hawaiʻi islands, Nathan Bingham, owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales (see related article), proudly partners with NIU Technologies to bring Hawaiʻi a more cost-effective, alternative mode of transportation. Featuring all-new electric mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters, and e-bikes, NIU provides riders a stylish, more convenient, and economical way to travel in Hawaiʻi.
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
Close Encounter at the Pearl City Shopping Center

Check out who made a special stop at Sunday’s Pearl City Shopping Center 808 Craft & Gift Fair. You just never know who you’re going to encounter at the craft fair? (I wonder what they bought for the journey home). Photo by Barry Villamil | barry@mypearlcity.com.
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.

