Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror
A lawyer has raised concerns about a juror in the second trial of two men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan’s governor. The judge is taking steps to keep a public lid on those concerns, ordering attorneys to keep quiet about the issue. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, says he was told that a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict. Blanchard didn’t identify his source in a court filing that was obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed. Judge Robert Jonker says Blanchard’s filing isn’t completely accurate. There were no changes in the jury box Friday.
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer. But school officials in Brevard County say no such attack took place and investigators say they received no reports about the rumor. Melbourne police assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations after reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged attack. Fine says parents told him that they learned about the incident from a teacher who is afraid to go public with the information. Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations, saying, “No attack took place.”
Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas Republican Assembly, told the Kansas City Star on Saturday he wants to pay for the recount that Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, requested because he believes it could change the outcome. The 165,000-vote difference in the election makes that unlikely, however. And there has been no evidence of significant problems with the election. The Kansas Republican Assembly is significantly to the right of the state Republican Party and isn’t affiliated with the GOP-led legislature.
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says its internal investigation has found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest. The confrontation was caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested. Investigators said Friday that they have completed inquiries into the Aug. 5 encounter near McComb. The investigation started after a viral video showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says the event shows how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation for both citizens and law enforcement officers.
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. Online records show the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule Aug. 1, and it is set to take effect Aug. 21. The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Several LGBTQ groups issued a statement Thursday saying the AHCA is ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony by finalizing a discriminatory and medically unsound rule.
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result. Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, declined to comment to reporters Friday evening about her request for a recount. Kansas law requires her to put up a bond to cover the cost. Also seeking a recount is state Sen. Caryn Tyson, who is trailing state Rep. Steven Johnson in the Republican primary for state treasurer by about 400 votes out of nearly 434,000 cast. She is asking for a hand recount in about half the state’s 105 counties.
Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state watchdog office concluded. The Office of the Inspector General report,...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that is being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in North Dakota and Wyoming. Joe Hunter with Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says that cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered July 27 on private ranch land near the small community of Sussex. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper, Wyoming-based True companies. Federal prosecutors have alleged in a pending federal court case that previous spills on the companies’ lines violated environmental laws.
