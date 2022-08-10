Read full article on original website
Veterans Services Office Hours at Bemis Hall
The Veterans' Services Officer (VSO), Peter Harvell is an advocate for Lincoln's veterans and their dependents. The VSO can assist veterans with questions about state and federal veteran benefits and services. Office Hours: Thursday from 9 AM to noon at Bemis Hall. Peter can also be reached by email at lincolnveterans@lincolntown.org.
Watercolor Class en Plein Air
FREE Watercolors. Join Anna Fitzgerald to make your own creative watercolor artwork. LCOA&HS provides watercolor and art materials. This is a Free five week session that will be hosted outside. Please note: the class will be inside if the weather is inclement. Space is limited to 12 participants. Please call to sign up for this class.
Active Aging Classes with Terri at Pierce House Tent
Functional fitness class with exercises designed to help seniors maintain strength, balance, and independence. Designed for every fitness level with modifications and adaptations. Flexibility training to increase joint range of motion. Resistance training to build lean muscle and increase bone density all to the beat of the music! Finish with a 5-minute stretch. No class July 14 or August 18.
SAIL Fitness with Derry - Virtual
Summer Session runs May 6-September 2. Summer Session consists of 18 classes. Join Derry Tanner, retired nurse and certified personal trainer for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL). Strength, balance, and flexibility exercises make you stronger and feel better. All you need to participate is comfortable clothing, a sturdy chair, and light weights if you have them.
