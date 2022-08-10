Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 17. However, the driver then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say the man crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and the man ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Roommate testifies about relationship between ex-boyfriend, Kiera Bergman during trial
Roommate testifies about relationship between ex-boyfriend, Kiera Bergman during trial
Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

The owners of Elmer's Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car.
Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit
Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit

Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It's been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.
Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center
Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center

If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee...
Teen shot in drive-by shooting near 48th St. and Broadway
Teen shot in drive-by shooting near 48th St. and Broadway

Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows.
Phoenix police find SUV stolen during carjacking and shooting at West Valley shopping center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have located an SUV that was stolen during a carjacking and shooting Monday at a West Valley shopping center. Police found the SUV in a neighborhood on Dunlap north of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver’s side front tire was flat, and there was no one inside.
DPS trooper helps veteran with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway. The incident happened on Aug. 7 along Interstate 17 near Greenway when an elderly man was riding a scooter and the battery died. Trooper Lucas Adams arrived...
Kiera Bergman’s roommate takes the stand for Day 2 of the murder trial
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was day two of the Kiera Bergman murder trial, with one of the key witnesses in the case taking the stand — Kiera’s roommate Destiny. She was the one person who saw a lot of the interactions between Kiera and her ex-boyfriend, Jon Clark, before her death. Jon is charged with 2nd-degree murder.
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal

While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Teacher shortage hits Arizona: How many are needed?.
Arizona News
Arizona News

Bicyclist was already lying on road before being hit by car and killed, Phoenix police say. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of workers for November election.
Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
Dangerous weekend after three shootings involving officers across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Different law enforcement agencies are investigating three separate officer-involved shootings over the weekend. The most recent was in Maricopa on Sunday evening. On Sunday night, investigators say Maricopa police exchanged gunfire with 50-year-old Michael Zapata after a pursuit near Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.
