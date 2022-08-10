Read full article on original website
MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch MLS All-Star Game
The MLS All-Stars will meet the Liga MX All-Stars in the 26th MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Allianz Field in Minnesota. This will be the second year that the best players from both the Eastern and Western Conference in Major League Soccer will face the best of the best in Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game, with last year’s contest going to the MLS All-Stars 3-2.
WATCH: Tulsa little leaguer hit by pitch, consoles opposing pitcher
A Tulsa little league player showcased his team's sportsmanship early in Tuesday's Little League World Series Southwest Region Final in Waco.
Oklahoma's top high school football players: Meet the state's best quarterbacks
By Nate Aker Photo of Ringling's Karson Daniel by Karen Schwartz — Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oklahoma high school football. This list focuses on the quarterbacks. There are hundreds of standout football players in ...
How to Watch: Arkansas basketball foreign tour streaming info, game time
Fans have their first opportunity to get a glimpse at the new-look Arkansas men's basketball team against outside competition as the Razorbacks begin a four-game exhibition tour in Spain and Italy with a matchup against Valencia Seleccion on Tuesday. The Hogs spent Saturday in the air, flying from XNA in...
Where Oklahoma State targets rank after updated Top247 for 2024 class
STILLWATER, Okla. — The new Top247 player rankings for the 2024 recruiting class were released on Wednesday morning with a fresh look at the best prospects in the upcoming cycle. Oklahoma State has extended 45 early offers to recruits that are currently high school juniors, including 17 that landed inside the latest Top247. One of those standouts is Waco (Tex.) Connally four-star cornerback Kobe Black, who is the younger brother of current Cowboy junior cornerback Korie Black and a teammate of Oklahoma State defensive back commit Jelani McDonald in the 2023 class.
Houston Rockets officially announce 2022 preseason schedule
The Houston Rockets on Wednesday announced their four-game schedule for the NBA’s 2022 preseason in October. The team’s full 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be announced later this month. The Rockets will open the preseason by hosting San Antonio at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2, followed by another...
Liberty roar back to beat Wings, remain in playoff hunt
Sami Whitcomb scored 15 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 13, all after halftime, as the visiting New York Liberty shrugged
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
