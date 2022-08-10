ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Stars will meet the Liga MX All-Stars in the 26th MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Allianz Field in Minnesota. This will be the second year that the best players from both the Eastern and Western Conference in Major League Soccer will face the best of the best in Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game, with last year’s contest going to the MLS All-Stars 3-2.
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State targets rank after updated Top247 for 2024 class

STILLWATER, Okla. — The new Top247 player rankings for the 2024 recruiting class were released on Wednesday morning with a fresh look at the best prospects in the upcoming cycle. Oklahoma State has extended 45 early offers to recruits that are currently high school juniors, including 17 that landed inside the latest Top247. One of those standouts is Waco (Tex.) Connally four-star cornerback Kobe Black, who is the younger brother of current Cowboy junior cornerback Korie Black and a teammate of Oklahoma State defensive back commit Jelani McDonald in the 2023 class.
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
