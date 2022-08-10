Read full article on original website
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
hypebeast.com
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
Microsoft Clears The Air On Elden Ring Game Pass Listing
The launch of "Elden Ring" was monumental, pulling in a concurrent player count that exceeded all of the "Dark Souls" games combined. And players weren't quick to drop the game, either. Gamers are still finding new things in "Elden Ring" almost six months after its release, including a lost colosseum and the secret places where bosses go to hide.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
geekwire.com
Microsoft tells Brazilian regulator that Sony pays devs to not push content to Xbox Game Pass
In a filing to Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony pays unnamed video game developers to prevent them from adding content to the Xbox Game Pass. The claim was found in an Aug. 9 document that Microsoft filed with Brazil’s Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE),...
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
'Farm 18' Modern Warfare 2 Map Revealed
Infinity Ward officially unveiled its second upcoming multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Thursday. Named Farm 18, the 6-v-6 map is set in a training facility hidden inside an industrial cement factory. "The idea was, 'What if we put a shoot house-type situation in the middle,'" Infinity...
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
u.today
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
NME
‘Kirby’s Dream Buffet’ releasing on Nintendo Switch next week
Nintendo has announced the release date of upcoming Fall Guys-like Kirby’s Dream Buffet on Nintendo Switch. An announcement from today (August 11) confirms that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be released on August 17 next week. The title will also cost £13.49 on the Nintendo eShop. For between...
The Verge
The Steam Deck makes PlayStation’s biggest games portable
Sony may have stopped making portable gaming devices years ago, but Valve’s Steam Deck is quickly becoming an excellent way to play PlayStation games on the go. Big first-party titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone are now available on PC and have been verified for Steam Deck. PlayStation hits like Death Stranding and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are verified, too. Now Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, out this week, is one of the best examples yet of how the Steam Deck is becoming the new portable PlayStation.
How to access Netflix games on Android
Netflix isn't just a film and television streaming service; it allows subscribers to download mobile games, too. If you're not sure where to look for some included games, you can follow these steps.
The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition
The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
