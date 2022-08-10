ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (LIVE at 7pm PT)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Washington State
247Sports

Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role

Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
Kalen Deboer
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Arizona Football Defensive Notebook: Plenty to work on

* Arizona's defense did not have an awful scrimmage on Saturday, but defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen still saw plenty of room for improvement. "We’ve got a lot of things we need to correct," Nansen said. "We played with a lot of young guys, which was good. Some of these guys need to get it in live situations, but there were some good things and some bad things and we will try to fix those for next week."
247Sports

Signee evaluation: Jacob Newell

Considering Newell didn't enroll early to participate in ASU's spring sessions and was hurt early in preseason camp, the extent to which he'll measure up to the team's four other tight ends as a true freshman is hazy.
#American Football#Sports Radio Kjr 93 3 Fm#Uw#Usc
247Sports

New Penn State DC Manny Diaz explains formula for creating turnovers

At Penn State football Media Day earlier this month, first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz explained why he and the rest of the coaching staff have been so focused on the Nittany Lions creating turnovers in preseason camp. Extremely polished with the press after a three-year run as the head coach at Miami, Diaz said a single fumble recovery could well mean the difference between a team winning a conference championship or finishing in third place in its league.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football: Who is DE Cole Nelson?

With Amare Barno entering the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, Virginia Tech will look for a new starting edge rusher this fall to line up opposite Tyjuan Garbutt. Cole Nelson could be a name to watch throughout fall camp and into the 2022 season. Who is Cole Nelson?. A...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

ESPN makes the case for betting on the Georgia Bulldogs this season

Georgia, the defending National Champions, is expected to be favored in all 12 contests this fall. The Dawgs went 14-1 last season, with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, and went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN attempted to discuss the case for betting on Georgia to go over 11 wins this season, which is given -130 (10/13) odds, which is implied at 56.52% odds.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

