16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
At Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed the iterative upgrade for the Z Fold 4. Here's what we know about Samsung's flagship foldable, from pricing to release date, specs to design upgrades.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
TechRadar
Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India
Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 debuts with an improved design, high-end display tech and Leica-tuned cameras
Samsung might believe that its Galaxy Z Fold4 is off to a flying start in the race for 2022 foldable glory. However, the Mix Fold 2 is now in close pursuit with its competing specs and form-factor. Xiaomi has touted its second-gen phablet in terms of a new minimum thickness...
techeblog.com
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gets 4000Hz HyperPolling with Wireless Dongle, Here’s a Hands-On Review
The all-new Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro has arrived and it’s 25% lighter than its predecessor, has increased battery life of up to 90 hours, and can be easily recharged via USB Type C with the included Speedflex cable. At the heart of this gaming mouse is a Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor with a resolution accuracy of 99.8% and boasting a suite of AI functions such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, as well as Asymmetric Cut-off.
hypebeast.com
VanMoof Unveils Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum E-Bike
Amsterdam-based e-bike company VanMoof has unveiled a new limited-edition S3 Aluminum e-bike. Marking the first time the brand will release a unique S3 edition, the premium e-bike has received a raw-cut makeover. Standing out is the e-bike’s brushed aluminum frame with VanMoof’s signature welding. Additional details of the bike include a black LEd Matrix Display, a one-piece saddle, fully-integrated handlebars and black 28-inch tires. Like the standard S3 model, the limited-edition version is still equipped with the silent front motor, integrated kick-lock, turbo boost and the brand’s signature anti-theft technology.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
hypebeast.com
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
hypebeast.com
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
hypebeast.com
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
Hisense’s U7H and U8H Series TVs Receive WiSA SoundSend Certification
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. The Hisense U7H and U8H received the certified status after they successfully tested to work impeccably with WiSA’s SoundSend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005659/en/ Hisense’s 2022 U7H and U8H Series TVs have earned WiSA SoundSend Certification. In 2021, the WiSA SoundSend Certification program was launched to ensure effortless and simple connection and interoperability between smart TVs and the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Anker’s new 24,000mAh portable battery can fast charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro
Anker launched a new $149.99 portable PowerCore 24K GaN charger housing a big 24,000mAh battery for you to carry around, which is capable of being fast charged at 140W but can also dish out power at the same rate (via 9to5Toys). That’s powerful enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50 percent in 40 minutes, assuming you’re using the MagSafe to USB-C cable.
TechRadar
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review
The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Is it time for you to upgrade?
Samsung’s 2022 foldable lineup is here. It includes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. While they might not look very different from their predecessors, both of these smartphones are more than just an iterative update, more so with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Fold device features upgraded internals, better optics, and a superior front display alongside an improved hinge mechanism.
hypebeast.com
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov Studio Assists With Creating the ASICS UN1-S Jogger X81
While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
Nelson de Araújo Design Delivers Contemporary Chair Collection
An innovator in the luxury collectible furniture domain, Portugal-based creative studio Nelson de Araújo Design has pulled back the curtain on an all-new selection of high-end house fixtures. The collection, operating under the moniker Living Art for the Home, welcomes three chair iterations inspired by natural influences. First up,...
Digital Trends
Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time
It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
