hypebeast.com
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
NME
‘X-COM’ creator says the Epic Games Store is “great” for indie games
The creator of the XCOM franchise has claimed that the Epic Games Store is great for indie developers and games, after his studio Snapshot Games released Phoenix Point on the storefront as a timed exclusive in 2019. Julian Gollop, who co-created the first X-COM game in 1994 at Mythos Games,...
hypebeast.com
A Hidden Two-Player Mode Has Been Discovered in Nintendo’s ‘Super Punch-Out!!’
28 years after the launch of Nintendo’s Super Punch-Out!!, a series of new cheats have been discovered. Published by Unlisted Cheats on Twitter, the codes offer new ways to play the classic boxing video game. Super Punch-Out!! was originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1994...
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On Aug. 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
hypebeast.com
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
hypebeast.com
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
DIY Photography
The View-Remaster is a digitising scanner for old View-Master reels to watch them on modern tech
I’ve spoken about the View-Master here on DIYP before. In fact, as recently as the Kandao QooCam EGO review I posted a few weeks ago. It’s something that many of my generation and older look back on with fondness and wonder. While positively primitive by today’s standards, being able to see images in 3D was amazing to us as kids back then and it still fascinates me today.
Meta injecting code into websites to track its users, research says
Owner of Facebook and Instagram is using code to follow those who click links in its apps, according to an ex-Google engineer
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: best accessories for each class
Games let us do a multitude of things we never would, or could, do in real life. JRPGs in particular let us live out fantastical adventures, cast magic, travel across majestic landscapes, and even care about what we’re wearing. Gear of all forms has become a staple of RPGs as a whole, though they don’t always actually impact your character’s appearance. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can, in fact, change what outfits your characters wear, but that won’t impact their stats. Accessories are what you’re looking for when trying to add some buffs to your party.
The Verge
Meta is putting its latest AI chatbot on the web for the public to talk to
Meta’s AI research labs have created a new state-of-the-art chatbot and are letting members of the public talk to the system in order to collect feedback on its capabilities. The bot is called BlenderBot 3 and can be accessed on the web. (Though, right now, it seems only residents...
hypebeast.com
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
Netflix Wants Ads, But May Not Have the Strategy to Make It Work
Netflix is courting brands to join its upcoming ad-supported service, and the interest is there among the companies that want to reach some of the platform's 220.67 million subscribers. But without an advertising leadership team in place, brands and agencies are concerned that Netflix may not have the capabilities to pull off its vision."They have been allergic to the word advertising," said Marla Kaplowitz, advertising trade group 4As CEO. "They would never utter it. They would have to use different descriptors, and even now they're trying to be above it."What's more, with Disney+ launching its ad-supported version on December 8,...
hypebeast.com
Show Off Your Bayern Munich Pride With This adidas Ozelia Colorway
Team-inspired sneaker colorways isn’t something that’s foreign for to create as we’ve seen the brand drop everything from Washington Huskies-inspired UltraBOOSTs to LA Galaxy-influenced Gazelles. And this season the German company is expanding upon this collection with a brand new adidas Ozelia colorway that draws from the Bayern Munich football club.
Spotify tests new ticket platform ‘Spotify Tickets’ where users can buy events direct from streaming service
Spotify has launched its own ticket platform, Spotify Tickets.The platform allows users to buy tickets directly from Spotify, which is currently listing live events in the US from the likes of Dirty Honey, Limbeck and Annie DiRusso.Despite having gigs on sale, Spotify have stated that the ticketing service is just their “latest test” and not an official brand. A Spotify spokesperson told Billboard in a statement: “At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience.”“Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important...
Meta Portal smart displays can now be used as second screens
Meta has begun pushing its new initiative for its Portal devices as a tool for business workers. The change sees it cut off for consumers as Meta focuses on bringing in the Portal to its suite of worker tools.
Now You Can Listen to Waypoint Radio Ad-Free
Episode 500 is here with a surprise: Waypoint+ now offers ad-free versions of the podcast! Then, Ren talks through an exciting EVO 2022, and how Bridget in Guilty Gear Strive mirrors a shift in the broader fighting game community. After the break, Patrick checks in with Cult of the Lamb, a charming roguelike with surprising sim elements, such as getting to brainwash people! For evil! Then, Rob tries to explain the madness of canceling a Planet Fitness subscription, while totally justifying some additional racing wheel accessory purchases.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Unveils a Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9 Colorway
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Deliver "Pink Venom" Pre-Single Posters
Continuing the celebration of their sixth anniversary this week, BLACKPINK has now delivered pre-single posters for “Pink Venom.” “Pink Venom is set to be the lead single off of the YG Entertainment K-Pop supergroup’s sophomore album, Born Pink, coming September 16. Delivering two sets of posters,...
hypebeast.com
LUAR Announces Pop-Up Shop with Prada Marfa-Inspired Digital Campaign
Channeling the renegade energy that drives New York’s physical and digital scenes, LUAR has launched a new campaign that debuts a limited-edition orange pony hair colorway of its popular Ana Bag. The reality-bending video captures an Ana Bag take over at the Prada Marfa, where influencers dance and pose in front of the infamous art installation. As LUAR’s hyperreal campaign is shared across the internet, the brand has also announced a mysterious one-day pop-up shop in New York City on August 9.
