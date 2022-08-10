ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality

Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
Vince Gilligan
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’

Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
