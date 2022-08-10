Read full article on original website
Related
Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show
With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
‘Better Call Saul’: Why Did Chuck Kill Himself in Season 3?
Viewers were left stunned after Jimmy “Saul” McGill’s older brother Chuck made the sad decision to kill himself at the end of Season 3 of the Netflix series, “Better Call Saul.” Now, we’re diving into why he decided to end his life. As the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Better Call Saul’: The Surprising Character Who Could Make a Return
With only three episodes of Better Call Saul remaining, fans are speculating on familiar faces that might return before the series ends. For the past few weeks, fans have been anticipating the series finale. Between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, these characters have been with us for 14 years. It’s been a phenomenal run.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
‘Better Call Saul’ Had a Surprise ‘Home Alone’ Cameo: Devin Ratray’s Buzz
Better Call Saul finally gave fans a Breaking Bad crossover with cameos from original series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. But they weren’t the only exciting guest stars in Season 6, Episode 11. The episode, titled “Breaking Bad”, shows Gene (Bob Odenkirk) tragically backsliding into the criminal tendencies...
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bob Odenkirk Heart Attack Occurred Filming This Scene
Vince Gilligan shares the scene in which Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack. Gilligan and Tony Dalton discuss finishing the scene two months later.
People
Steve Martin Says He's Not 'Seeking Other' Projects After 'Only Murders' : 'This Is, Weirdly, It'
Steve Martin may not be on your screen much longer. The Only Murders in the Building star says the Hulu series might be his last acting project. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Martin, 76, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’
Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
‘Better Call Saul’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Episode Changed Saul Goodman’s Introduction to Walter White
'Better Call Saul' writer Thomas Schnauz discusses how his 'Breaking Bad' episode subtly changes the original Saul Goodman introduction on 'Breaking Bad.'
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
Comments / 1