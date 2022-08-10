Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Monarch Butterfly chrysalis on common milkweed in his home pollinator garden! According to US Forest Service: “The pupa of a butterfly is called a chrysalis rather than a cocoon. The difference in the structures is that many moths spin a layer of silk for protection and this structure is called a cocoon. They remain in the chrysalis for about 8-12 days, depending on temperature. The chrysalis is simply the word for the butterfly during the pupa stage. The outside of the chrysalis is the exoskeleton, or skin, of the pupa. When it becomes time for the larva (caterpillar) to become a chrysalis, the caterpillar spins a silk button from which it hangs. The larva forms its body in a J-shape and the skin splits and falls away. Underneath the old skin is the jade green chrysalis. The front of the chrysalis splits open and the butterfly emerges. At this time, their wings are folded”. When Gardening for Wildlife consider planting native milkweeds as they are the host plant for the Monarch butterfly and many other beneficial insects. What’s in your yard? We want to know!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO