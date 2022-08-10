ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Naturalist Makayla set her sights on some large pods of friendly Bottlenose dolphins this past week. Also the young Osprey are on the move along with Great Blue Herons.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Try our Apricot Supreme Tea at Tea by the Sea! Find your blend from our 350+ teas from around the world. Plus, tea accessories and gifts too.

Find your blend from our 350+ teas from around the world. Plus, tea accessories and gifts too.
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14.

Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.
Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all at 8:30pm.

Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all at 8:30pm. Ferry Park 2 Stages + food trucks + artisan's village Fri/Sat/Sun. 11am-6:30pm. Tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com.
Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift Shop!

Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift Shop! Open daily from 10 am to 4pm.
Join us at beautiful Ferry Park tomorrow, August 10, for the FREE Summer Concert Series in partnership with Spy Boy Productions. Check out local vendors and food trucks or enjoy the vibe at any one of our three restaurants before Fat Mezz takes the stage at 5:30.
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide
Parke's Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight'n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Monarch Butterfly chrysalis on common milkweed in his home pollinator garden!

Parke's Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight'n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Monarch Butterfly chrysalis on common milkweed in his home pollinator garden! According to US Forest Service: "The pupa of a butterfly is called a chrysalis rather than a cocoon. The difference in the structures is that many moths spin a layer of silk for protection and this structure is called a cocoon. They remain in the chrysalis for about 8-12 days, depending on temperature. The chrysalis is simply the word for the butterfly during the pupa stage. The outside of the chrysalis is the exoskeleton, or skin, of the pupa. When it becomes time for the larva (caterpillar) to become a chrysalis, the caterpillar spins a silk button from which it hangs. The larva forms its body in a J-shape and the skin splits and falls away. Underneath the old skin is the jade green chrysalis. The front of the chrysalis splits open and the butterfly emerges. At this time, their wings are folded". When Gardening for Wildlife consider planting native milkweeds as they are the host plant for the Monarch butterfly and many other beneficial insects.
LIVE MUSIC LINEUP!

Willow Creek Winery live music lineup.
